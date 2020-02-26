NGM's union election petition dismissed

ELKO - An election petition filed by Nevada Gold Mines with the National Labor Relations Board in early February has recently been dismissed. Nevada Gold Mines had petitioned the board to hold an election on union membership for the employees at the NGM mines in the Carlin trend north of Carlin.

Before the NGM joint venture went into effect on July 1, 2019, there were Barrick Gold Corp. mines and Newmont mines in the Carlin trend, and the Operating Engineers Local 3 union represented about 1,300 workers at the Newmont mines. The union finalized a three-year collective bargaining agreement with Newmont for the company’s Carlin mine employees in January 2019. The union has represented Newmont’s Carlin workers since 1965.

Now that the joint venture is in effect and the operations of the former Barrick and Newmont mines in the Carlin trend are becoming increasingly integrated, Nevada Gold Mines has asked for a vote to be held so all of the NGM Carlin mine workers will either be in or out of the union. The Newmont and Barrick employees all became Nevada Gold Mines employees on Dec. 23, 2019, and Nevada Gold Mines has said that as of that date, the company will not recognize the union as the representative of any of its employees until a vote is held.