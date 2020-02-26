NGM's union election petition dismissed

ELKO - An election petition filed by Nevada Gold Mines with the National Labor Relations Board in early February has recently been dismissed. Nevada Gold Mines had petitioned the board to hold an election on union membership for the employees at the NGM mines in the Carlin trend north of Carlin.
A decision has not yet been made on the Unfair Labor Practice charge which the union has filed with the National Labor Relations Board against Nevada Gold Mines.
Before the NGM joint venture went into effect on July 1, 2019, there were Barrick Gold Corp. mines and Newmont mines in the Carlin trend, and the Operating Engineers Local 3 union represented about 1,300 workers at the Newmont mines. The union finalized a three-year collective bargaining agreement with Newmont for the company’s Carlin mine employees in January 2019. The union has represented Newmont’s Carlin workers since 1965.
Now that the joint venture is in effect and the operations of the former Barrick and Newmont mines in the Carlin trend are becoming increasingly integrated, Nevada Gold Mines has asked for a vote to be held so all of the NGM Carlin mine workers will either be in or out of the union. The Newmont and Barrick employees all became Nevada Gold Mines employees on Dec. 23, 2019, and Nevada Gold Mines has said that as of that date, the company will not recognize the union as the representative of any of its employees until a vote is held.
In rejecting NGM’s petition for a union vote, the National Labor Relations Board regional director based in Oakland, Calif., said there was “no question” concerning the OE3 union’s representation of the Carlin trend mine workers formerly employed by Newmont.
Nevada Gold Mines has appealed the Labor Relations Board’s decision.
“At Nevada Gold Mines, our values include respecting each other as peers,” the company said in a statement. “We believe in communicating honestly and transparently, in a way that enables our employees to voice their opinions and have a choice … NGM remains committed to allowing our employees to have the freedom to choose whether or not they want to be represented.”
The union contends in a recent press release that NGM is taking steps to try to end union representation at the Carlin mines.
“NGM’s election petition was designed to strip these workers of their union representation,” said OE3 Director of Organizing Bruce Noel. “We’re happy that the NLRB saw through NGM’s transparent attempt to completely end collective bargaining at the former Newmont mines by trying to force an unnecessary - and unfair - union representation vote.”
“NGM has taken alarming steps to try to intimidate OE3,” said OE3 District Rep. Scott Fullerton. “They called the police on us for being on public property and trying to talk to the workers at the former Newmont mines now owned and operated by NGM. This is not transparency. It’s union busting.”
Fullerton said his and the union’s main focus has been to protect the current OE3 members and the contract they and their employer agreed upon.
“We will not abandon the workers we have represented since 1965,” Fullerton said.