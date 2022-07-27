NGM to appoint incoming director

Barrick Gold has announced that Peter Richardson will be appointed incoming executive managing director of Nevada Gold Mines effective in August.

Richardson will work with incumbent Greg Walker; Christine Keener, Barrick’s North America chief operating officer; and Mark Bristow, chairman of Nevada Gold Mines, as NGM plans for Walker’s retirement at the end of December 2022.

Richardson brings a diversified background to NGM, having worked in process engineering, project management, strategy and business development, and mining operations leadership. He was formerly senior vice president and chief operating officer for Lundin Mining Corp., and before that worked in increasing leadership roles at Boliden AB. He holds a master’s degree in geotechnology from the Lulea University in Sweden, where he specialized in metallurgical engineering.

Announcing the appointment, Barrick President and CEO Mark Bristow said Richardson has an impressive record of improving results in each of his roles at Lundin and Boliden.

“He has a deep commitment to safety and is highly focused on tangible ESG results and operational excellence that drive real value for our owners and partners,” Bristow said. “He will be a very valuable addition to our executive team.”