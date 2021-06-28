NGM to pursue critical metals recovery at Phoenix Mine

With program completion, the partners intend to make an investment decision on construction and operation of a plant facility to recover critical metals from mine solutions.

The letter of intent also outlines key parameters of a partnership, including formation of a joint venture to hold the plant facility, and a 50:50 ownership in the recovery circuit asset.

The project is envisioned as an ion-exchange recovery system, capturing critical metals that are recirculating in heap leach copper solutions at Phoenix, specifically targeting nickel, cobalt, scandium, zinc, and potentially other metals that prove to be economically recoverable, NGM stated in a press release.

The project has the potential to produce material quantities of strategically important metals, tailored to today’s tech-driven products, and can do so from a distributed global copper production base. The environmental impact from this production process is minimal because no new mines are required.

From a copper industry standpoint, this CMR process can effectively increase mine valuations, can effectively extend mine/reserve life at current production rates, and will result in cleaner tailings, potentially lower ongoing environmental management costs, and lower final reclamation expense.