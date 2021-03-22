NGM to use sulfur from Montana mine

Barrick Gold Corp.’s closed Golden Sunlight Mine near Whitehall, Mont., is coming alive again with the reprocessing of tailings, as Nevada Gold Mines uses concentrated sulfur from the mine.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow met at Golden Sunlight to discuss the innovative project that is expected to create 75 or more jobs and tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue and benefits to Montana, Barrick announced.

The tailings from which gold was extracted in the mine’s mills when Golden Sunlight was in full operation will be reprocessed, with a focus on removing and concentrating sulfur (iron pyrite) that will then be sold to and used in gold production by Nevada Gold Mines.

Barrick owns 61.5% of Nevada Gold Mines and is NGM’s operator. Newmont Corp. owns the remaining 38.5% of NGM.

Barrick stated that the concentrated sulfur is not only valuable, but its removal will also eliminate a source of potential groundwater contamination at Golden Sunlight. The remaining material after the reprocessing will be benign and will be used to backfill the Mineral Hill open pit.

