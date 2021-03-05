NGM, tribes updating ties

Complaints and responses

The Duck Valley letter alleges that NGM is not performing certain existing conditions and asks for NGM’s respect of the tribes as sovereign nations.

“There are many of the tribes … that do not agree with this [collaborative agreement] document, especially with the lack of performance of the last year-and-a-half of its social obligation to hire tribal members, the utilization of tribally owned businesses, the sharing of benefits or other items … ” the letter states.

In its formal response, NGM offered an explanation for each complaint while acknowledging a need and willingness to increase communication and collaboration with the tribes. The groups have since met to discuss the items outlined in their letters.

Among the complaints, the tribes assert that NGM has not made enough effort to employ tribal members or report employment numbers back to the tribes. They point out how NGM does not separate local tribes in reported employee metrics, because “other tribes’ aboriginal lands are not being impacted by NGM,” according to the Duck Valley letter.

American Indian or Alaska Natives made up 3 percent of the NGM workforce in 2020, according to the Community Impact Report.