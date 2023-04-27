TORONTO -- Barrick Gold Corp. finalized amended water agreements with West Wendover and Wendover, Utah, as part of its sustainability efforts for the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture in connection with the Long Canyon Mine between Wells and West Wendover.

“Ensuring our operations don’t impact water for local communities is a key focus for us,” Barrick wrote in its just-released 2022 Sustainability Report, which outlined a successful partnership with the two communities that are in a water-scarce part of Nevada.

NGM has maintained water rights for the two Wendover communities since 2015 as part of the initial permitting activities for Long Canyon, where surface mining ended last year and NGM is now deciding the mine’s future. The water agreements continue despite the end of mining.

NGM is a joint venture of Barrick, which is the operator and holds 61.5%, and Newmont Corp., which holds 38.5% and was the company that opened Long Canyon before the joint venture.

The report states that even before 2015, a Water Services Agreement was established with West Wendover and Wendover, and NGM finalized the fourth amendment to the agreement in April of last year. This amendment included an increased payment by Barrick for power costs for two Pequop wells, and a commitment to maintain the associated roads.

The Nevada State Engineer then provided permanent water rights for the Pequop wells in December 2022, relieving NGM of its commitment to provide two alternate wells and piping infrastructure for the cities, according to Barrick’s report. Pequop is the mountain range between Wells and West Wendover.

The cities now say no more amendments to the agreement are needed, Barrick wrote.

The 2022 Sustainability Report covers other efforts in Nevada and in all the countries where Barrick has gold and copper mining operations, including providing a chart of all the uses for gold and copper important to the world’s economy and advancing technology.

The company’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow, said the sustainability strategy is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our sustainability approach allows us to tackle the challenges of alleviating poverty, managing changes to the climate and preserving biodiversity holistically and concurrently because they are inextricably connected," he said in the April 26 announcement of the report’s release.

Barrick stated that the company generated more than $10.7 billion in economic value and created 21,000 jobs in 2022 across its operations, with 96% of its employees and 78% of its senior site managers host country nationals.

For NGM in Nevada, Barrick’s 2022 Sustainability Report also points out NGM’s solar project at Dunphy, stating that in 2022 NGM identified a partner, First Solar, to help develop the project, secured construction permits, awarded key contracts and made down payments to ensure delivery of construction materials in the second quarter of this year.

First energy production from the solar project is expected in the second quarter of 2024, and Barrick reported that the facility will use solar module technology designed and developed in the United States.

The report also has a section on mercury in Nevada and Barrick’s efforts to manage the natural occurring mercury in alignment with worldwide standards.

“Our operations have a range of controls to manage mercury throughout processing, which includes the use of retorts, scrubbers, condensation towers and activated carbon filters which trap any mercury vapor before it can be discharged into the atmosphere,” the report states.

“At NGM, the air pollution control devices on our thermal processing units (such as roasters, autoclaves and refineries) meet Nevada Maximum Achievable Control Technology Standards, which are the best practice and the most stringent for the gold industry in the United States,” Barrick states.

The report also noted that disposing of mercury in the United States is challenging because federal regulations prohibit the export of elemental mercury, and the U.S. doesn’t have a permanent government-regulated storage facility.

“At present, captured mercury compounds are temporarily stored on site at NGM. To address and resolve these challenges, we have built relationships with a number of waste companies and are working with them and the state government to further enable safe and environmentally responsible long-term disposal.”

The report for 2022 also states that recycling is difficult in rural Nevada, with long distances to recycling centers, but NGM still recycles where practical, prioritizing wastes produced by the mines in high volumes, such as metals, electronics and used oil and antifreeze.

NGM recycled nearly 13,000 metric tons of metal materials, including mill balls and liners from the processing facilities and group support bolts and wire from underground operations, and the joint venture has recycled almost 3.5 million liters of used oil and 200,000 liters of spent antifreeze.

NGM also recycled 21.3 metric tons for e-waste, such as computers and phones, according to the report.

Companywide, including in Nevada, Barrick additionally invested in education and business development, spending $36 million for community projects.

“Our vision is to create the world’s most valued gold and copper mining company by creating long-term value for all our stakeholders, driving social and economic development in our host communities and countries, and to responsibly manage the impact of our business on our environment,” Bristow said.