NGM upgrading power plant near Reno

Nevada Gold Mines has placed an order with the Wärtsilä technology group for an upgrade to the natural gas-fired Western 102 Power Plant east of Reno. The customized lifecycle upgrade is estimated to increase the facility’s power output on each generating set by 8%, support operational reliability, and ensure its availability during peak periods.

Wärtsilä, which is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, is a global company working on technologies for the marine and energy markets.

NGM, which is a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont, has two power plants to help power its mining operations: the TS Power Plant, which was built by Newmont, and the Western 102 Power Plant, which was built by Barrick.

The Western 102 plant, which began producing power in 2005, operates with 14 Wärtsilä 34SG engines. The plant, which was Wärtsilä's largest gas power plant for decentralized generation at that time, was delivered to Barrick as a turnkey contract. It was built with a net output of 115.6 megawatts. Upon completion of the upgrade, the facility output will be increased to 128 megawatts. Western 102 also has a one megawatt solar facility.

The TS Power Plant east of Battle Mountain began operation in 2008. It has a total net production of 215 megawatts. NGM is in the process of converting TS from a coal-fired to a natural gas facility. The company is also planning to add a solar array to the TS Power Plant which will be able to produce around 200 megawatts during daylight hours.

The upgrade to the Western 102 Power Plant includes the installation of Wärtsilä’s UNIC engine control system, an all-inclusive automation system designed to provide reliable performance in demanding environments. This, together with the added power output, will minimize the risk of outages during the three-month long peak summer season.

Wärtsilä said the upgrade will also increase efficiency and allow less constant operation of the engines, which in turn will lower emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

“By increasing the load during the peak season, we can increase our operational flexibility, since at times we can have one engine on hot standby, instead of running more engines on part load,” said John Seeliger, NGM’s regional energy manager. “This will reduce carbon emissions while also generating some cost savings.

“We appreciate Wärtsilä’s professional approach and support in analyzing our situation and recommending the actions needed.”

“Our lifecycle support includes important upgrade projects such as this one,” said Jon Rodriguez, Wärtsilä Energy’s North American engine power plants director. “Wärtsilä has the capability and experience to apply the latest technologies to extend and modify the power plant’s life and performance in line with the customer’s evolving needs.”

The upgrade is scheduled to begin in January 2023 and will be carried out in phases to coincide with the plant’s major overhaul schedule. This will allow power production to be maintained to minimize the impact to the mines’ operations.

Both Barrick and Newmont have plants in various parts of the world operating with Wärtsilä engines.