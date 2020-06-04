NGM working to protect workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines took many steps to protect workers from the coronavirus that had already infected seven employees in Nevada by early May, but mining operations remained in full swing.

“Nobody has been laid off, and we have no intention of laying anyone off,” said Greg Walker, executive managing director of Nevada Gold Mines, which is the joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., with Barrick as operator.

Walker said of the employees testing positive for COVID-19, the first one had returned from Africa and tested positive in Elko after being back about a week. He worked at the Cortez Mine.

“His symptoms were very mild, and he was back to work after about 10 days,” he said.

In addition to the Cortez employee, there were three cases at the Phoenix Mine near Battle Mountain, one at the Carlin operations and two at the Turquoise Ridge Mine in Humboldt County, Walker said in a later interview.

Any employee testing positive and quarantined must have a doctor’s approval to return to work, he said.

NGM also has been in constant contact with the emergency organizations in Elko and other communities near where the joint venture operates, Walker said.