NGM workplace giving program contributes over $780,000

“We’ve had a tremendous first year,” Heritage Fund Executive Director Shane Moss said this month as Nevada Gold Mines celebrated the one-year anniversary of setting up its employee charitable giving program.

“We set some goals, and we exceeded those goals,” Moss said.

“I want to express our appreciation to the more than 1,900 employees who donated through the Heritage Fund this year,” Moss said. “That’s made a significant impact in our local communities.”

Barrick and Newmont formed the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture in 2019, and the Heritage Fund was officially launched on Dec. 1, 2020 after extensive planning. In its first year, the Heritage Fund has contributed over $780,000 to more than 580 nonprofit organizations. This includes donations by employees along with matching funds from NGM.

NGM invited people from 27 area nonprofits to a Dec. 3 event to celebrate the Heritage Fund’s first-year success. The gathering was held at The Terrace at Ruby View Elko Senior Center, one of the organizations which has received funding from the Heritage Fund.

“It was nice to hear from several nonprofits representing some of the passions and pursuits of our employees,” Moss said.

Some of the nonprofits that have been top choices of the NGM employees and were represented at the event included Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs, Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary, and Horizon Hospice.

“These are examples of organizations our employees are passionate about,” Moss said. “We find that their passions are as diverse as our workforce. I would say our workforce is extremely eclectic, and their interests are reflected in that.”

At the celebration, Horizon Hospice Director Billie Jean Crawford said, “With the Heritage Fund, we can lend a helping hand, equipment, supplies, and pay for pain medication at a time of great stress and sadness for families. Nevada Gold Mines employee giving has enabled us to do the work in our community without a cost to these families. We cannot thank the Heritage Fund, and all the employees enough for the generosity.”

When an NGM employee makes a donation through the Heritage Fund to a qualified nonprofit in Nevada, NGM matches that contribution at 120 percent. More than 90 percent of the contributions made by NGM employees through the Heritage Fund have been to qualified nonprofits in Nevada.

When an employee contributes to a nonprofit outside of Nevada, NGM makes a 120 percent matching contribution that goes into NGM’s Endowment Fund. NGM established the Endowment Fund with a $500,000 contribution. Money will accumulate in the Endowment Fund to benefit the local communities in the future as mines in the area begin to close.

This year, NGM is putting about $74,000 in matching funds into the Endowment Fund.

When NGM started the Heritage Fund a year ago, they provided all of the company’s approximately 7,000 employees with $25 in their personal giving accounts. With the holiday cards that are going out to employees now, NGM is putting another $25 gift from NGM into each employee’s account.

That can help remind the employees to go online and check their Heritage Fund account and explore their giving options.

Moss said he thinks one of the improvements of the Heritage Fund over the giving programs that Barrick and Newmont previously had in the area is the Heritage Fund’s online giving platform.

“It really enables our employees to manage their own accounts,” Moss said. “It’s not a single one-time signup. Throughout the year they’re able to log on and easily search and donate to organizations that they have an interest in. And one of the benefits of the online program is a quick distribution of the funding to the nonprofits.”

About 76 percent of the NGM employees who make contributions through the Heritage Fund make recurring donations, with money coming out of each paycheck to go to their selected nonprofits.

“It certainly adds up,” Moss said. “Even a $5 recurring donation can mean almost $300 a year to an organization. A $20 reoccurring donation is close to $1,200 a year, with the Nevada Gold Mines matching funds.”

Alissa Wood, NGM’s head of communities and corporate affairs, said recurring donations are a big help to nonprofits.

“Then they can focus their efforts on providing those much-needed services, and not spend the majority of their time or resources on the fundraising aspect,” Wood said. “When you can start to count on those recurring contributions, it helps them plan more strategically and ensure that they’re looking for those lasting impacts of their service.”

“The Heritage Fund is one of the many programs that NGM is doing to support our Nevada communities,” Wood said. “I think what’s so neat about this program is it really shows the power of that collective generosity. So whether one employee donates a dollar or $25 per paycheck to the Heritage Fund, their support can make a difference for those nonprofits. When it’s combined with donations from other employees, as well as the 120% match, we see the power of that collective generosity and the sustainable good that we’re able to do within our communities.”

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.