NGM's Goldrush would produce new jobs

Such permits require conservation plans to mitigate harm to the impacted species during a proposed project, the USFW states.

Schaff said that work on golden eagles at Cortez has been ongoing for several years, including aerial surveys to document nests and nest activity.

Goldrush’s project area also will come close to sage grouse leks, both active and inactive, so the EIS will look at potential impacts, she said.

The EIS requires many baseline studies beyond the sage grouse and golden eagle, and Schaff said some of them have been done already, going back to the 1990s. Cortez Mine has grown over the years to include both open pit and underground mining, and those projects required studies.

She said the traffic study was updated in 2020, and the monitoring of springs and seeps has been ongoing. A groundwater study also was updated in 2020 and includes all current dewatering at Cortez.

“All this baseline data will be used throughout the EIS process,” Schaff said.

The BLM also confirmed that Native American tribes have been consulted about Goldrush, including the Western Shoshone’s Elko and Battle Mountain bands and the Duckwater tribe, as well as the Yumba Tribe. There also have been site visits for the tribes.