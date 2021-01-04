Nighthawk appoints Richard Roy as VP of exploration

TORONTO— Richard Roy has been appointed vice president of exploration Nighthawk Gold Corp. Nighthawk also announces engaging the services of Denise Lockett of Lockett Consultation Services Inc., who will manage the company's stakeholder relations including licensing and permitting support.

Roy has more than 30 years of experience in the mineral resource industry across three continents, including extensive experience with underground deposits. Prior to joining Nighthawk, he most recently served as vice president new ventures with Endeavour Mining Corp. upon the completion of the $1.6 billion acquisition of Semafo Inc. in March 2020. Prior to that, Roy spent nearly 11 years with Semafo Inc. where he focused on target selection and prioritization, and was part of the acquisition team looking at opportunities of a variety of grassroots to late-stage level projects.

To date, Roy has designed and implemented successful exploration programs and mine feasibility programs in Mexico and North America, including Nunavut, working for companies such as Aur Resources, Placer Dome and several other junior companies. He has been involved in the discovery of several gold deposits that ultimately reached the mining stage. He holds a B.Sc. in geology from Concordia University in Montreal and is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and is a Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101 regulations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}