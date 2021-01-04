 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nighthawk appoints Richard Roy as VP of exploration
0 comments
top story

Nighthawk appoints Richard Roy as VP of exploration

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Canada's Nighthawk Gold Corp. shares the results of recent exploration programs. 

 AP

TORONTO— Richard Roy has been appointed vice president of exploration Nighthawk Gold Corp. Nighthawk also announces engaging the services of Denise Lockett of Lockett Consultation Services Inc., who will manage the company's stakeholder relations including licensing and permitting support.

Roy has more than 30 years of experience in the mineral resource industry across three continents, including extensive experience with underground deposits. Prior to joining Nighthawk, he most recently served as vice president new ventures with Endeavour Mining Corp. upon the completion of the $1.6 billion acquisition of Semafo Inc. in March 2020. Prior to that, Roy spent nearly 11 years with Semafo Inc. where he focused on target selection and prioritization, and was part of the acquisition team looking at opportunities of a variety of grassroots to late-stage level projects.

To date, Roy has designed and implemented successful exploration programs and mine feasibility programs in Mexico and North America, including Nunavut, working for companies such as Aur Resources, Placer Dome and several other junior companies. He has been involved in the discovery of several gold deposits that ultimately reached the mining stage. He holds a B.Sc. in geology from Concordia University in Montreal and is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and is a Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101 regulations.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Richard brings a wealth of geological expertise having worked on grassroots, brownfield, and operating projects throughout the course of his career,” President and CEO Keyvan Salehi said.

“Richard will assume responsibility for targeting, prioritizing, and planning our exploration programs at our flagship Colomac Gold Project and our high-grade, high-priority regional targets, as well as managing our camp operations,” he added.

Salehi also welcomed Denise Lockett to the company, who will be providing support pertaining to stakeholder engagement within the Northwest Territories.

"I am extremely excited to embark on this venture with Nighthawk,” Roy said. “The Indin Lake Gold Property has all the key ingredients typically seen in world-class gold mining camps, namely regional-scale structures, pervasive and widespread hydrothermal alteration, and a variety of mineralization styles.”

“The company's previous exploration efforts have transformed Colomac and advanced a number of high-priority regional targets illustrating the robust nature of the camp. I look forward to joining the dedicated management team as we advance our core asset towards the PEA stage, in addition to maintaining focus on all the exciting regional opportunities within our land package in order to achieve our long-term plans of building one of Canada's next top tier gold mining camps,” Roy added.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
BLM seeks comment on sage grouse habitat improvement project
Mining

BLM seeks comment on sage grouse habitat improvement project

“This project is the result of coordination between the grazing permittee, Klondex, and the Mount Lewis Field Office,” Mount Lewis Field Manager John Sherve said. “Since the area for this project is located within the mine’s operating area, Klondex will fund, oversee, and manage it.”

Victory Metals & Nevada King enter arrangement agreement
Mining

Victory Metals & Nevada King enter arrangement agreement

Victory will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevada King by way of statutory plan of arrangement, in which all of the outstanding Nevada King Shares will be exchanged for common shares of Victory. The shareholders of Nevada King will hold 50% of the issued and outstanding Victory Shares following completion of the arrangement.

+2
Elim Mining completes $3.8 million equity financing
Mining

Elim Mining completes $3.8 million equity financing

“The new inflow of capital supports the company’s overall site development strategy. In particular, the participation of the consortium is a strong indicator of their confidence in the Stockpile Project,” President and CEO John Antwi said.

Maxtech appoints Greg Ferron as strategic advisor
Mining

Maxtech appoints Greg Ferron as strategic advisor

"Maxtech and Magabra Resources Corp. have for the first time successfully consolidated the historic St. Anthony Gold Mine, a past producing high grade gold mine hosted in the same greenstone belt as the prodigious Mattabi/Sturgeon Lake base metal deposits, and Maxtech's recent joint venture provides direct investor exposure to the project's upcoming exploration program,” Ferron said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mining Quarterly: A look at Gold Quarry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News