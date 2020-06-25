Nighthawk discovers more high-grade gold within Indin Lake Gold property

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TORONTO (AP) – Continued field work has resulted in the discovery of new areas of mineralization and the expansion of several strategic gold occurrences at the Nighthawk Gold Corp. owned Indin Lake Gold Property.

Located in Canada’s Northwest Territories, field activities were carried out between June and September, 2019, and included detailed bedrock mapping and sampling of several key target areas.

"Nighthawk acquired Colomac and consolidated approximately 95% of the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, including all of its historical gold mines, deposits, and showings to execute on the enormous untapped potential of this land package,” Nighthawk Gold Corp. President and CEO Dr. Michael Byron said in a statement.

“Colomac is a unique brownfield asset with incredible promise that was largely overlooked until its affinity to one of the world's richest gold deposits was recognized by Nighthawk in 2012,” Byron added.

The Indin Lake Greenstone Belt is home to several gold deposits and high-grade showings presenting a range of mineralization styles that are hosted in brittle regimes. These typomorphic features, being characteristic of most productive high-profile Archean gold camps, highlight the perspectivity of the Indin Lake Gold Camp and its capacity for major discoveries.