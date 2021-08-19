NMA announces 2021 Operator Safety Awards

RENO -- The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2021 Mine Operator Safety Awards. The awards celebrate Nevada’s mining operations that make an extraordinary commitment to workplace safety.

“Nevada mining continues to set the bar high when it comes to workplace safety,” said Tyre Gray, NVMA president. “It is one thing to talk about every worker going home healthy after their shift, but another to put it into practice. These 25 mine operators consistently do just that and represent the best of the best. Congratulations to all!”

The NVMA Safety Awards are based on performance in the previous calendar year. Awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated through a formula that factors the number of employees on site, number of hours worked in 2020, penalties for lost-time accidents, number of reportable incidents, and lost-time days. Many recipients recorded the impressive “triple zero” – no reportable injuries, lost time incidents, or restrictive days.

In 2020, Nevada mines recorded a total of 27 million work hours at 225 mine sites across the state. This year, 25 mine operators in total received an award.