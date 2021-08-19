NMA announces 2021 Operator Safety Awards

RENO -- The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2021 Mine Operator Safety Awards. The awards celebrate Nevada’s mining operations that make an extraordinary commitment to workplace safety.
“Nevada mining continues to set the bar high when it comes to workplace safety,” said Tyre Gray, NVMA president. “It is one thing to talk about every worker going home healthy after their shift, but another to put it into practice. These 25 mine operators consistently do just that and represent the best of the best. Congratulations to all!”
The NVMA Safety Awards are based on performance in the previous calendar year. Awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated through a formula that factors the number of employees on site, number of hours worked in 2020, penalties for lost-time accidents, number of reportable incidents, and lost-time days. Many recipients recorded the impressive “triple zero” – no reportable injuries, lost time incidents, or restrictive days.
In 2020, Nevada mines recorded a total of 27 million work hours at 225 mine sites across the state. This year, 25 mine operators in total received an award.
In addition to the operator awards, the NVMA also recognized 37 individuals for their commitment to workplace safety. The recipients of the Individual Safety Awards were announced in July. Both categories will be recognized during an awards ceremony at the Nevada Mining Association Convention in September.
2021 NVMA OPERATOR SAFETY AWARDS RECIPIENTS
Large Surface
1st: Goldstrike, Nevada Gold Mines
2nd: Cortez District, Nevada Gold Mines
3rd: South Area, Nevada Gold Mines
Medium Surface
1st: Mill 6, Nevada Gold Mines
1st: Bald Mountain, Kinross Gold Mining
1st: Roaster Operations, Nevada Gold Mines
Small Surface
1st: Enfield Bell, Jerritt Canyon Gold
1st: Lone Tree, Nevada Gold Mines
1st: Ruby Hill, Ruby Hill Mining Company
Underground Large
1st: Cortez District-Underground, Nevada Gold Mines
2nd: Meikle, Nevada Gold Mines
3rd: Turquoise Ridge, Nevada Gold Mines
Underground Medium
1st: Pete Bajo, Nevada Gold Mines
2nd: SSX, Small Mine Development
3rd: Pumpkin Hollow, Nevada Copper
Underground Small
1st: Lee Smith Mine, Small Mine Development
1st: Goldrush, Nevada Gold Mines
1st: Twin Underground, Nevada Gold Mines
Aggregate
1st: Sloan Quarry, Aggregate Industries
1st: Lockwood Quarry, Granite Construction
1st: Spanish Springs Quarry, Pyramid Materials
Non-Metal
1st: Colado Operation, US Silica Company
1st: Adams Claim, Arcosa Specialty Materials
1st: Fenley Operations, US Silica Company
1st: PABCO Gypsum Apex Quarry, PABCO Building Products