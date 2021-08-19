 Skip to main content
NMA announces 2021 Operator Safety Awards
Carlin Mine Rescue Team

The Carlin Mine Rescue Team competes at the 2016 National Mine Rescue Contest in Reno.

 SUBMITTED

RENO -- The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2021 Mine Operator Safety Awards. The awards celebrate Nevada’s mining operations that make an extraordinary commitment to workplace safety.

“Nevada mining continues to set the bar high when it comes to workplace safety,” said Tyre Gray, NVMA president. “It is one thing to talk about every worker going home healthy after their shift, but another to put it into practice. These 25 mine operators consistently do just that and represent the best of the best. Congratulations to all!”

The NVMA Safety Awards are based on performance in the previous calendar year. Awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated through a formula that factors the number of employees on site, number of hours worked in 2020, penalties for lost-time accidents, number of reportable incidents, and lost-time days. Many recipients recorded the impressive “triple zero” – no reportable injuries, lost time incidents, or restrictive days.

In 2020, Nevada mines recorded a total of 27 million work hours at 225 mine sites across the state. This year, 25 mine operators in total received an award.

In addition to the operator awards, the NVMA also recognized 37 individuals for their commitment to workplace safety. The recipients of the Individual Safety Awards were announced in July. Both categories will be recognized during an awards ceremony at the Nevada Mining Association Convention in September.

2021 NVMA OPERATOR SAFETY AWARDS RECIPIENTS

Large Surface

1st: Goldstrike, Nevada Gold Mines

2nd: Cortez District, Nevada Gold Mines

3rd: South Area, Nevada Gold Mines

Medium Surface

1st: Mill 6, Nevada Gold Mines

1st: Bald Mountain, Kinross Gold Mining

1st: Roaster Operations, Nevada Gold Mines

Small Surface

1st: Enfield Bell, Jerritt Canyon Gold

1st: Lone Tree, Nevada Gold Mines

1st: Ruby Hill, Ruby Hill Mining Company

Underground Large

1st: Cortez District-Underground, Nevada Gold Mines

2nd: Meikle, Nevada Gold Mines

3rd: Turquoise Ridge, Nevada Gold Mines

Underground Medium

1st: Pete Bajo, Nevada Gold Mines

2nd: SSX, Small Mine Development

3rd: Pumpkin Hollow, Nevada Copper

Underground Small

1st: Lee Smith Mine, Small Mine Development

1st: Goldrush, Nevada Gold Mines

1st: Twin Underground, Nevada Gold Mines

Aggregate

1st: Sloan Quarry, Aggregate Industries

1st: Lockwood Quarry, Granite Construction

1st: Spanish Springs Quarry, Pyramid Materials

Non-Metal

1st: Colado Operation, US Silica Company

1st: Adams Claim, Arcosa Specialty Materials

1st: Fenley Operations, US Silica Company

1st: PABCO Gypsum Apex Quarry, PABCO Building Products

