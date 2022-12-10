Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder

Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.

Getchell’s mining career began with stories from his father about a silver mine called the Betty O’Neal, located 12 miles southeast of Battle Mountain.

With its initial claim being filed in 1880, the Betty O’Neal Mine was one of the oldest in the Lewis Mining District in Lander County. The origin of its name has been forgotten, but the sensational explosion that ended its production in 1882 was not. The disaster killed two and injured many miners, but Lysander Waterman (“L.W.”) Getchell was one lucky miner who had left the mine just in time.

Later, while living in Austin, L.W. often told his son about the high-grade silver still left at the bottom of that mine. He also entered Nevada politics, serving as Lander County’s assemblyman in the 1885 legislative session and then as a university regent until 1889.

L.W. Getchell was not the only one who believed in the Betty O’Neal. At one minute past midnight, when it was officially January 1, 1885, John Ansel Blossom, one of the founders of the town of Battle Mountain, filed on those claims and became the owner of the Betty O’Neal Mine. Although Blossom was optimistic about the opportunity, he was unable to obtain enough outside capital necessary to reopen the mine, despite having already invested in rebuilding some of its infrastructure. The reduction in the price of silver further complicated matters, and the Betty O’Neal lay dormant for many years.

The 20th century rush to discover gold and silver deposits in Nevada, launched by spectacular locations at Tonopah and Goldfield, brought prospectors to the northern part of the state, too. Some poked away at the Betty O’Neal (following the old adage that the best place to find a new mine is at the location of an old one), but spectacular discoveries at Bannock, Gold Circle, and Skookum diverted attention from the old site.

L.W. Getchell had not forgotten about it, however. He returned to Battle Mountain and was in the process of acquiring the Betty O’Neal when the global influenza epidemic of 1918 thwarted his plans. Before he died on March 28, 1918, at the age of 68 years, he urged Noble to pursue his option on the Betty O’Neal. Lysander was buried in the Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, California.

Born in Oakland on February 9, 1875, Noble Hamilton Getchell grew up in Austin, Nevada, the town from which his father based his mining career. In 1906, he married Louise Meyer who maintained a close connection to her hometown of Austin throughout the rest of her long life. Her niece, Lena Streshley McLeod, was the Lander County Clerk from 1918 through 1940.

Like many Lander County business people at that time, Noble Getchell was deeply connected to both ends of the county, which served him well in his later political career. He wrote to the Battle Mountain Rod and Gun Club: “I always have and always will take a personal interest in doing anything within my power that will be beneficial to Lander County.”

After his father’s death in 1918, Noble Getchell raised the necessary capital, and he and Louise moved to the Betty O’Neal mine site near the abandoned town of Lewis. Under his management, a 100-ton flotation mill was constructed. Production began on November 1, 1922, and soon the Betty O’Neal mine was the biggest silver producer in Nevada.

Not much was left of the old 19th-century town of Lewis, however, so Getchell provided small houses for the families and dormitories for the single miners. Within a year, 30 houses had been constructed, and 135 men were working onsite. In October 1923, a popular dance was held to dedicate a new community club house. The large building contained a social hall (for movies and dance parties), a pool hall, a reading room, card tables, and a barbershop.

Named after the mine, the town of Betty O’Neal enjoyed running water and electric lights. It also had a post office that operated from 1925 until 1932. Residents relied on nearby Battle Mountain stores for supplies, but it maintained its own identity. Betty O’Neal sponsored the most successful baseball club in the Humboldt League and hosted numerous dances and other social activities that brought in people from all over northern Nevada.

One of the most popular hostesses at these events was Josie Pearl. For several years, she operated a boarding house in Betty O’Neal and often provided meals for community dances. The Winnemucca newspaper reported that the Getchells were frequent guests at her parties. Pearl later became nationally famous for her mining activities in the Leonard Creek Mining District.

Schools were important to Nevada’s mining towns, and Betty O’Neal was no exception. A school was constructed, and Sarah Marshall, from the Battle Mountain Grammar School, was one of its first teachers. The building burned in a spectacular 1925 fire that could be seen from Battle Mountain and was quickly replaced with a larger facility that could accommodate two teachers if there were ever enough students. As it turned out, there never were.

Lander County voters elected Getchell to the State Senate in 1922 and re-elected him every four years until his retirement in 1942, even though he sometimes did not live within the county’s boundaries. He was Nevada’s national Republican committeeman for a dozen years and also served on the Nevada State Fish and Game Commission. His love of politics – “the greatest indoor sport that there is in the world,” he said – paid dividends for many years to Lander and Humboldt Counties, even after his move to Reno around 1940.

Getchell had capitalized the work at the Betty O’Neal primarily through the sale of stock, and the company attracted large shareholders who lived in the eastern U.S. He repeated this process at least twice during the Roaring ‘20s. In 1924, large ads in Nevada newspapers offered stock in the J & J Mining and Development Company, which owned the American Beauty Mine in Elko County and other small prospects. Despite Getchell’s role as the company’s president, this project never got much traction.

In that same year, he turned his attention to the Gold Circle Mining District located about 60 miles due north of Battle Mountain. Discovered in 1907, the district had boomed until 1922 when an explosion at the Elko Prince Mill stopped local production, and the nearby town of Midas began to fade. Utilizing funding from Betty O’Neal shareholders, Getchell saw an opportunity in the nearly defunct district.

On May 20, 1924, Getchell acquired the Elko Prince and Rex Mines, the two largest mines in the Gold Circle district. Also in 1924, Getchell and State Mine Inspector Andy J. Stinson joined forces to re-open the Eastern Star Mine. Getchell also bought many other Gold Circle mines, including the Missing Link, the Jackson Run, and the General Grant. On May 6, 1926, the Midas mines were legally joined with the Betty O’Neal to form the Gold Circle Consolidated Mining Company. With that, Getchell controlled some of the richest silver and gold mines in Nevada.

Although Getchell was optimistic about his newly acquired mines in the Gold Circle district, he had some obstacles to overcome before they became productive. Two of these hurdles involved the tremendous amount of water in the Elko Prince Mine and the lack of a mill. By the time the mine was de-watered and a new, modern 75-ton cyanide mill was built, Getchell and the Gold Circle Consolidated stockholders were $500,000 in debt. But Getchell’s enthusiasm proved well-founded: within two years, the debt was retired, and the company began paying dividends.

The Gold Circle Consolidated quickly became a major producer in Nevada. In the year before the company was created, the Gold Circle District produced just 61 tons of ore. Two years later, in 1927, the Gold Circle Consolidated was the ninth largest gold producer in the entire state. Each year after that to 1930, the company was ranked among the state’s top gold producers that, together, provided more than 75 percent of the total amount of gold produced in Nevada.

In January 1929, a reduction in ore production closed the mill at Betty O’Neal, and soon the October plunge in the stock market and the declining price of silver began to be felt in the Gold Circle Mining District, too. The Gold Circle Consolidated mill was shut down, pending additional mine development. Production fell from almost 14,000 tons of ore in 1929 to 552 tons in 1930. The Battle Mountain Scout (also purchased by Getchell in 1926) noted in July of 1929 that people were leaving the district to look for employment because many mines had closed. According to the newspaper, both the ore and capital had been exhausted.

“Things in this section,” wrote Getchell to a job hunter on July 2, 1930, “are the worst I have ever known. Every silver mine in the State is closed down and the copper mines barely moving. The country is overrun with idle men who do not know where to go or what to do.”

He lamented that “Betty O’Neal is closed down tight and only a small crew [is] at Gold Circle.” Noble and Louise Getchell moved to Midas to focus on his mines there, and Betty O’Neal began to slip into oblivion.

But the downturn did not last long. Aided by an increase in the price of gold, the Gold Circle Mining District began again to produce significant amounts of gold and silver. In May 1930, the Scout announced that Getchell had resumed operations in the mines of the Gold Circle Consolidated. The Elko Prince was being de-watered and its shaft deepened. Milling was expected to resume by the end of the year.

By 1933, the Gold Circle Consolidated was, again, one of Nevada’s major operations and one of the top six silver producers in the state. The Elko Prince was the top gold and silver mine in Elko County in 1935.

But the Gold Circle Consolidated had begun to lose money, partly because of the failure of Nevada banks in 1932. According to Getchell’s correspondence housed at the University of Nevada, Reno, the company was $82,000 in debt mainly from keeping employees on the payroll despite lowered production. He had to find funding.

The Betty O’Neal Mine had reopened earlier in 1934, and the Getchells left their Midas home to return to their Betty O’Neal home. But both mining districts continued to struggle. In November 1934, Getchell wrote to a friend in San Francisco that the lack of water was impeding the use of the mill in the Gold Circle district, “something that has never occurred before in the history of this camp,” he said. Storms brought some moisture, but it was not enough. The Elko Prince Mine had plenty of water but the company did not have sufficient funds to buy the pipe to transport the water. Before the end of 1934, the Midas and Betty O’Neal facilities were reorganized into the Gold and Silver Circle Mining Company, and a public stock offering was made. Getchell retained his role as President of the company.

By June 1935, Getchell had sold his stock in the Gold and Silver Circle Consolidated to pay debts, including wages owed to employees who had worked for several months without pay. The two districts continued to limp along, but Noble Getchell soon had another, much bigger mining interest.

In 1934, local prospectors Emmet Chase and Eddie Knight, grubstaked by Getchell, had made a significant discovery in Humboldt County, located about 25 miles northeast of Golconda. Within three years, construction was underway, and The Getchell Mine Company, another publicly traded entity, was organized with George Wingfield as President and Noble Getchell as Vice-President. During that same year, electricity and telephone services were extended to the site; wells were dug to provide water; and houses were built. In February 1938, a 650-ton cyanide mill, the largest of its kind in Nevada, began production. Later that year, a fatality occurred at The Getchell Mine, but it was not the last one. The mine soon developed a reputation for dangerous conditions.

By 1939, the Getchell Mine was the largest producer in Humboldt County with the mill processing 700 tons a day, and the 1940 census enumerated 249 people living at Getchell. Unlike Betty O’Neal or Midas, no old town was located at the site of this new mine, and a new town had to be constructed from scratch. The company built houses, dormitories, and a school, but Noble and Louise Getchell moved to Reno rather than to this new town named for them.

A federal edict in 1942 closed most of Nevada’s gold mines, including Betty O’Neal and the Midas Mines, but the Getchell Mine remained open because it also produced tungsten, a mineral needed for the war effort. Well into the 1950s, the Getchell Mine was the largest (and often, the only) gold producer in Nevada. Although many Battle Mountain residents worked at the Getchell Mine, and some of its houses were later moved to Battle Mountain, the Getchell Mine had a much closer economic relationship to Winnemucca than it did to Battle Mountain. For one, it was geographically closer to Winnemucca; for another, the road to Winnemucca was in better shape, largely due to the political efforts of Noble Getchell.

The 1950 census counted 270 men, women, and children living at Getchell. Most of the employed residents worked at the mine, of course, but the census also found two school teachers and one school bus driver.

Transportation improvements meant that miners no longer had to live near a mine site, and Getchell employees and their families began moving to Winnemucca and other towns in the area. In the 1950s, Getchell houses were relocated to Battle Mountain with many going to the Battle Mountain Indian Colony. The Getchells’ Midas home was moved to Winnemucca where it still stands on Bridge Street. Their Reno home is a modest brick house on south Arlington Avenue, which was known as Belmont when they lived there.

Noble Getchell died on February 10, 1960, followed by Louise in 1967. Both are buried in one of the most elaborate mausoleums at the Mountain View Cemetery in Reno. They did not have any children.

Today, both the Betty O’Neal and the Midas Mines are quiet. While Midas is still occupied, not much remains of the towns of Betty O’Neal or Getchell. The Getchell townsite is fully enclosed within the underground mine complex of Turquoise Ridge, currently operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

￼