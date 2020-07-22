Noram Provides update on Nevada lithium claystone deposits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Noram Ventures Inc. is planning for an upcoming drilling campaign during the 2020’s third and fourth financial quarters, along with a preliminary economic assessment on its Zeus Lithium Claystone Property.

During the last three-years, there has been increasing interest in lithium claystone deposits in Clayton Valley, Nevada, near Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine operations which remains North America's only lithium producer at present. Along with Noram's Zeus deposit, Cypress Development has the Dean Lithium Claystone deposit adjacent and to the southwest, and American Lithium has the TLC deposit located to the north-northeast from Zeus.

Noram's Zeus lithium claystone deposit has at a base case 900 ppm lithium cut-off, 124 million tons at 1136 ppm lithium as indicated resources and 77 million tons lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as inferred resources. There are over two square kilometers of fertile ground yet to be drill-tested on the Zeus property.