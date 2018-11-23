Try 3 months for $3
BATTLE MOUNTAIN – The Bureau of Land Management, Mount Lewis Field Office has issued a decision and finding of no significant impact NuLegacy Gold Corp.’s Avocado Exploration Project in Eureka County.

NuLegacy plans to disturb 95 acres within its 2,579-acre project area located about 80 miles southeast of Battle Mountain. Work on the Avocado claim will include exploration drilling, drill pad and sump construction, and maintenance of roads in the project area.

The assessment included coordination with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other interested parties and stakeholders. It was made available for a 15-day public comment period ending on Sept. 20, 2018.

Documents are available on the NEPA ePlanning webpage at: https://go.usa.gov/xPcdx, and at the Battle Mountain District Office.

