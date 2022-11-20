NV Gold exploring multiple Nevada sites

NV Gold, an exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C. and Reno, provided an update on six of its 100%-owned active exploration projects in Nevada.

“We made significant progress on our 2022 exploration goals and objectives,” NV Gold Chief Executive Officer John Seaberg said on Nov. 17. “Our ‘boots on the ground’ approach to collecting the necessary data to identify our highest priority targets is bearing fruit. We are now well positioned to continue our exploration efforts in 2023 to unlock Nevada’s next multi-million-ounce gold discovery.”

The SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County in the central Cortez gold belt is about four miles southwest of the Pipeline gold mine. NV Gold said the Pipeline mine, which was in production from 1994 to 2011, produced more than 20 million ounces of gold.

NV Gold reported that modeling of 567 new soil samples at the SW Pipe Gold Project showed a large and comprehensive zone of overlapping Carlin-type geochemical anomalies highlighting a new target area in a previously untested central-western portion of the property. The company is waiting for completion of mercury vapor analyses and is planning to drill-test established soil targets.

The Triple T Gold Project in the Humboldt Range is about six miles east of the Rochester silver-gold mine and 26 miles southeast of the Florida Canyon gold mine. NV Gold has recently received the approval for 10 additional reverse circulation holes. Commencement of drilling is projected for the first quarter of 2023.

The Slumber Gold Project in Humboldt County is about 22 miles west of the Sleeper Gold deposit. It is NV Gold’s most advanced project. The company has conducted a phase 3 drilling campaign and completed 12 RC holes totaling more than 7700 feet by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The company reported that Slumber has now been proven to host a low-grade bulk-tonnage oxide-gold system which remains open in multiple directions. NV Gold plans to follow up on increasing gold grades of 1.5 grams per ton intercepted in one of the last RC holes, and drill and evaluate some of the higher mercury vapor anomalies in the northern and northeastern extent of the property.

The Sandy Gold Project in Lyon County in the Walker Lane is about 14 miles southeast of the historical Comstock Lode deposit. The company completed a phase 2 drilling campaign and completed 4 RC holes totaling 1,600 feet by the end of the third quarter of 2022, with all four holes encountering a new zone of alteration and gold mineralization, confirming the predicted IP target, which has not been drill-evaluated in the past.

Gold intercepts from 2022 included 36.58 meters at 0.293 grams of gold per ton, with 6.1 meters at 0.89 grams of gold per ton. Based on the successful encounter of a new, open gold zone, the company is intending to extend the IP survey in 2023.

The Discovery Bay Project in Lander County is about nine miles southeast of the McCoy Cove gold mine. NV Gold expanded its position at Discovery Bay and has performed several geophysical and geochemical surveys since the land was acquired in June 2021. The company is planning a Phase 2 drilling campaign.

The Pickhandle Gold Project in Lander County is about 22 miles south of the Discovery Bay project and 29 miles southwest of Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez mine complex. NV Gold conducted the first drilling at Pickhandle and completed four RC holes totaling 2,766 feet by the end of the third quarter of 2022. The target is Carlin-type gold mineralization in the Edna Mountain formation or other time-equivalent rocks. The company plans a mercury vapor test in the first quarter of 2023 prior to deciding the project's future.

"I am excited about the results NV Gold has achieved since our drilling campaign started in late-October 2021,” said Thomas Klein, exploration vice president of NV Gold. “The company drilled four of our active projects -- Slumber, Discovery Bay, Pickhandle, and Sandy -- and completed an extensive soil sampling and mercury vapor program at SW Pipe and at Slumber. The geochemical results and interpretations, which have delineated five more drill targets at Slumber and identified an outstanding new Carlin-type anomaly at our SW Pipe Project, are more than encouraging.

“Continuation of professionalism, optimism, and having the Goldspot (AI) targets, and the Triple T and other Exploration Pipeline Projects standing in line to be explored, is a fundamental advantage for NV Gold to make the next multi-million-ounce discovery in Nevada.”

NV Gold is exploring seven projects simultaneously, within a portfolio of more than 20 projects. The company is planning to drill more than 25 holes across its seven priority projects over the next 12 months. The company’s management is looking to attract JV partners for the remaining projects.