NVMA and Mobil to host “Mining into Future” in Winnemucca

On Nov. 3, Mobil and the Nevada Mining Association will host the first ever “Mining into the Future” event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winnemucca Convention Center. The free one-day symposium is designed to connect mining professionals with their peers and industry experts to network and learn how to stay ahead of the trends and challenges shaping the mining industry.

Attendees can expect to hear from industry experts covering topics including sustainability, digital transformation, upskilling the workforce, and more through panels and keynote addresses. Following the symposium, guests can stick around for dinner and networking – all free of charge to mining professionals in Nevada who register ahead of the event.

Keynote speaker Tyre Gray, President of the NVMA, will set the stage by discussing the trends and challenges shaping the industry and identify how mining companies can position themselves to adapt and thrive in this ever-evolving environment.

The symposium will touch on a variety of major topics that are impacting the mining industry.

First up on the agenda is the sustainability module, where speakers from NV Energy, Lithium Americas, and ExxonMobil will share how mines around the world are planning for a net zero future and innovating to meet stakeholder expectations around sustainability by improving efficiency and reducing energy consumption.

In a session on digital transformation, speakers from Kiewit will discuss automation and how mines can optimize their digital journeys while unlocking long-term value.

Finally, Dana Pray and Rhonda Zuraff, co-founders of P&C Recruiting and HR, will lead a panel session on upskilling the workforce featuring speakers from the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation, KGHM, University of Nevada, Reno and more.

During dinner, former top gun Vincent “Bluto” Saporito will explore leadership within the mining industry and what to look towards in the future.

“Between their expertise in the mining sector, unwavering focus on evolving the future of the industry and presence in Nevada, Mobil is a strong partner for this event,” Tyre Gray said. “We look forward to working with them to educate and network with mining professionals during this event and beyond.”

Mining professionals interested in attending must register by Oct. 28 at info.mobillubricants.com.