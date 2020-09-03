NVMA announces 2020 Operator Safety Awards

RENO — The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2020 Mine Operator Safety Awards. The awards celebrate Nevada’s mining operations that make an extraordinary commitment to workplace safety.
“Workplace safety is more than a talking point in Nevada mining,” NVMA president Tyre Gray said in a statement Tuesday.
“Mine operators have instilled a safety-first culture amongst their workforce where nothing is more important than ensuring every miner goes home safely after every shift. Congratulations to this year’s award recipients on this well-deserved honor,” Gray added.
Based on performance in the previous calendar year, the awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated through a formula that factors the number of employees on site, number of hours worked in 2019, penalties for lost-time accidents, number of reportable incidents, and lost-time days. Many recipients recorded the impressive “triple zero” – no reportable injuries, lost time incidents, or restrictive days.
In 2019, Nevada mines recorded a total of 28.5 million work hours at 227 mine sites across the state. This year, 30 mine operators in total received an award.
The complete list
of winners:Large Metal: 1st, Cortez District, NGM; 2nd, Phoenix Mine, NGM; 3rd, Goldstrike Mine, NGM.
Medium Metal: 1st, Arturo, NGM; 2nd, Mile 6, NGM; 3rd, Genesis, NGM.
Small Metal: 1st, Pan Mine, GRP Pan; 1st, Lone Tree Mine, NGM; 1st, Emigrant, NGM.
Underground Large: 1st, Cortez District – Underground, NGM; 2nd, Leeville, NGM; 3rd, Turquoise Ridge, NGM.
Underground Small: 1st, Lee Smith, Small Mine Development; 1st, Chukar, NGM; 1st, Saval, Jerritt Canyon Gold; 1st, Twin Underground, NGM.
Aggregate: 1st, Battle Mountain Grinding Plant, M-I Swaco- A Schlumberger Company; 1st, Lockwood Quarry, Granite Construction Company; 1st, Dayton Materials, 3D Concrete.
Non-Metal: 1st, Colado Plant, US Silica Company; 1st, Clark Operation, US Silica Company; 1st, Greystone Mine, M-I Swaco- A Schlumberger Company; 1st, Colado Mine, US Silica Company, 1st, Empire Mine, Empire Mining Co.; 1st, Argenta Mine and Mill, Baker Hughes Oilfield Operations; 1st, Pabco Gypsum Apex Quarry, PABCO Building Products.
Contractor: 1st, Nevada Operations, Ames Construction; 1st, Leeville, Small Mine Development.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!