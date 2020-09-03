NVMA announces 2020 Operator Safety Awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO — The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2020 Mine Operator Safety Awards. The awards celebrate Nevada’s mining operations that make an extraordinary commitment to workplace safety.

“Workplace safety is more than a talking point in Nevada mining,” NVMA president Tyre Gray said in a statement Tuesday.

“Mine operators have instilled a safety-first culture amongst their workforce where nothing is more important than ensuring every miner goes home safely after every shift. Congratulations to this year’s award recipients on this well-deserved honor,” Gray added.

Based on performance in the previous calendar year, the awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated through a formula that factors the number of employees on site, number of hours worked in 2019, penalties for lost-time accidents, number of reportable incidents, and lost-time days. Many recipients recorded the impressive “triple zero” – no reportable injuries, lost time incidents, or restrictive days.

In 2019, Nevada mines recorded a total of 28.5 million work hours at 227 mine sites across the state. This year, 30 mine operators in total received an award.

The complete list