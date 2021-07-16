NVMA announces 2021 individual safety award recipients

RENO — The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2021 Individual Safety Awards, which celebrate the industry professionals whose extraordinary efforts ensure all mine workers return home safely after every shift.
“When faced with an unprecedented situation in 2020, Nevada miners responded with one of their safest years on record,” said NVMA President Tyre Gray. “Modern mining prides itself on a safety-first culture, regardless of circumstance. These 37 individuals went above and beyond in their efforts to keep their co-workers and teams safe and healthy. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”
The NVMA Individual Safety Awards are based on performance during the previous calendar year. Nearly 100 nominations were submitted in total, with recipients voted on by industry peers. The 37 individual miners will be recognized during an awards luncheon Sept. 11 at the NVMA Convention in Lake Tahoe.
As a special thank you to the 37 awardees, the NVMA will offer to purchase the newly released “Mining in Nevada” specialized license plate for each recipient. A portion of the proceeds from the sale or renewal of each plate will go to the Northern Nevada Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (Northern Nevada SME) to fund scholarships for mining, engineering, geology, metallurgy and other mining-related fields at Nevada universities.
Later this month, the NVMA will also announce recipients of the Mine Operator Safety Awards, which highlight the mining companies that have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to providing safe workplaces for their employees. Those recipients are based on data provided by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.
2021 NVMA Individual Safety Award Recipients
General Manager
Greg Gibson – SSR Mining, Marigold
Mine Manager
Chris Swanson – Kinross, Round Mountain
Kathleen Autenrieth – Kinross, Round Mountain.
Kenji Umeno – Hycroft Resources, Hycroft
Safety Professional
Steve Garvin – Nevada Gold Mines, Carlin U/G
Jason Haynes – Nevada Gold Mines, Meikle
Jessica Martin – Hycroft Mining, Hycroft
General Supervisor
Greg Robinson – Coeur Mining, Robinson
Byron Brice – SSR Mining, Marigold
Ann Vath – Kinross, Round Mountain
Safety Champions
Donald Durand – Nevada Gold Mines, Meikle
Julia Pipkins – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez District
Alec Childs – Coeur Mining, Rochester
Brandon Elegante – Nevada Gold Mines, Carlin Operations
Cesar Olivas – Coeur Mining, Rochester
Ralph Bass – Kinross, Round Mountain
Bruce Woods – Kinross, Round Mountain
Katie Kuhn – Coeur Mining, Rochester
Safety Manager
Kevin Jessop – SSR Mining, Marigold
Superintendent
Mark Mudlin – SSR Mining, Marigold
Chris Natoli – KGHM, Robinson
Jon Laird – Hycroft Mining, Hycroft
Supervisor
Matt Harris – Granite Construction
Jesse Cholico – Coeur Mining, Rochester
Andrew Smith – SSR Mining, Marigold
Eric Merritt – Kinross, Round Mountain
Brady Jackson – KGHM, Robinson
Jack Thacker – Coeur Mining, Rochester
Les Otto – SSR Mining, Marigold
Adan Nevarez – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez Hills U/G
Rene Blanco – SSR Mining, Marigold
Trainer
Steve Salazar – KGHM, Robinson
Darrel McMillan – Kinross, Round Mountain
Jericha Jackson – Nevada Gold Mines, Carlin Operations
EMS Mine Rescue
Cody Wilcox – KGHM, Robinson
Monica Standaert – SSR Mining, Marigold
John Burton – Kinross, Round Mountain