 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NVMA announces 2021 individual safety award recipients
0 comments
alert top story

NVMA announces 2021 individual safety award recipients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2018 KGHM Robinson NVMA Safety Award

KGHM Robinson staff members accepted a Nevada Mining Association Safety Award in 2018.

RENO — The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2021 Individual Safety Awards, which celebrate the industry professionals whose extraordinary efforts ensure all mine workers return home safely after every shift.

“When faced with an unprecedented situation in 2020, Nevada miners responded with one of their safest years on record,” said NVMA President Tyre Gray. “Modern mining prides itself on a safety-first culture, regardless of circumstance. These 37 individuals went above and beyond in their efforts to keep their co-workers and teams safe and healthy. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”

The NVMA Individual Safety Awards are based on performance during the previous calendar year. Nearly 100 nominations were submitted in total, with recipients voted on by industry peers. The 37 individual miners will be recognized during an awards luncheon Sept. 11 at the NVMA Convention in Lake Tahoe.

As a special thank you to the 37 awardees, the NVMA will offer to purchase the newly released “Mining in Nevada” specialized license plate for each recipient. A portion of the proceeds from the sale or renewal of each plate will go to the Northern Nevada Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (Northern Nevada SME) to fund scholarships for mining, engineering, geology, metallurgy and other mining-related fields at Nevada universities.

Later this month, the NVMA will also announce recipients of the Mine Operator Safety Awards, which highlight the mining companies that have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to providing safe workplaces for their employees. Those recipients are based on data provided by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

2021 NVMA Individual Safety Award Recipients

General Manager

Greg Gibson – SSR Mining, Marigold

Mine Manager

Chris Swanson – Kinross, Round Mountain

Kathleen Autenrieth – Kinross, Round Mountain.

Kenji Umeno – Hycroft Resources, Hycroft

Safety Professional

Steve Garvin – Nevada Gold Mines, Carlin U/G

Jason Haynes – Nevada Gold Mines, Meikle

Jessica Martin – Hycroft Mining, Hycroft

General Supervisor

Greg Robinson – Coeur Mining, Robinson

Byron Brice – SSR Mining, Marigold

Ann Vath – Kinross, Round Mountain

Safety Champions

Donald Durand – Nevada Gold Mines, Meikle

Julia Pipkins – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez District

Alec Childs – Coeur Mining, Rochester

Brandon Elegante – Nevada Gold Mines, Carlin Operations

Cesar Olivas – Coeur Mining, Rochester

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ralph Bass – Kinross, Round Mountain

Bruce Woods – Kinross, Round Mountain

Katie Kuhn – Coeur Mining, Rochester

Safety Manager

Kevin Jessop – SSR Mining, Marigold

Superintendent

Mark Mudlin – SSR Mining, Marigold

Chris Natoli – KGHM, Robinson

Jon Laird – Hycroft Mining, Hycroft

Supervisor

Matt Harris – Granite Construction

Jesse Cholico – Coeur Mining, Rochester

Andrew Smith – SSR Mining, Marigold

Eric Merritt – Kinross, Round Mountain

Brady Jackson – KGHM, Robinson

Jack Thacker – Coeur Mining, Rochester

Les Otto – SSR Mining, Marigold

Adan Nevarez – Nevada Gold Mines, Cortez Hills U/G

Rene Blanco – SSR Mining, Marigold

Trainer

Steve Salazar – KGHM, Robinson

Darrel McMillan – Kinross, Round Mountain

Jericha Jackson – Nevada Gold Mines, Carlin Operations

EMS Mine Rescue

Cody Wilcox – KGHM, Robinson

Monica Standaert – SSR Mining, Marigold

John Burton – Kinross, Round Mountain

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newmont launches climate strategy
Mining

Newmont launches climate strategy

Newmont is one of only two gold mining companies globally and one of 12 companies on the S&P 500 to have climate targets approved by the Science Based Target initiative. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News