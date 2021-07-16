NVMA announces 2021 individual safety award recipients

RENO — The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2021 Individual Safety Awards, which celebrate the industry professionals whose extraordinary efforts ensure all mine workers return home safely after every shift.

“When faced with an unprecedented situation in 2020, Nevada miners responded with one of their safest years on record,” said NVMA President Tyre Gray. “Modern mining prides itself on a safety-first culture, regardless of circumstance. These 37 individuals went above and beyond in their efforts to keep their co-workers and teams safe and healthy. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”

The NVMA Individual Safety Awards are based on performance during the previous calendar year. Nearly 100 nominations were submitted in total, with recipients voted on by industry peers. The 37 individual miners will be recognized during an awards luncheon Sept. 11 at the NVMA Convention in Lake Tahoe.