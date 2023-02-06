RENO – The Nevada Mining Association announced Tyre Gray is leaving his position as president of the organization in early February to pursue other professional opportunities.

“Tyre successfully navigated NVMA through Covid and the mining education tax, all while launching initiatives targeted at increasing mining’s exposure across the state,” said NVMA Chairperson Greg Gibson. “We thank him and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The NVMA Board of Directors will conduct a search for a new president to lead the association and to continue to add long-term value to the mining industry in Nevada. During the leadership transition, the board and NVMA staff will continue to serve and support membership to move forward the mission and goals of the organization.

“It was my privilege and pleasure to represent the over 40,000 Nevadans who trace their livelihood back to Nevada’s mining supply chain,” Gray said. “No question we’ve had much success over the past three years! I look forward to supporting future leadership and seeing how they build upon the programs and initiatives we’ve instituted to continue to achieve favorable outcomes for NVMA members for years to come.”

Gray became the president of NVMA on Feb. 17, 2020, just before shutdowns began due to Covid. Prior to coming to the NVMA, Gray was an attorney at Fennemore Craig, where he served as a business litigator and government relations specialist in Nevada and Arizona. He was part of the mining industry’s lobbying network during three sessions of the Nevada Legislature.

Prior to becoming an attorney, Gray was in the hospitality industry in Las Vegas, working as a resort manager and guest services manager.