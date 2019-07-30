RENO – The Nevada Mining Association this week announced the recipients of its 2019 Mine Operator Safety Awards. The awards celebrate Nevada’s mining operations that make an extraordinary effort to ensure all miners return home safely after every shift.
“Nevada mine operators continue to demonstrate that workplace safety is the most important value,” said Dana Bennett, NvMA president. “The Safety Awards reflect the strong safety culture that Nevada operators have created, where working hard and working safely go hand in glove. Congratulations to all of the mine operators receiving these much-deserved awards this year.”
The NvMA Safety Awards are based on performance in the previous calendar year. This year, 34 mine operators will be recognized during an awards luncheon at the NVMA’s annual convention in Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Sept. 7.
In addition to the operator awards, the NvMA will also recognize 53 individuals for their commitment to workplace safety. The recipients of the Individual Safety Awards were announced in June.
Operator awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated through a formula that factors the number of employees on site, number of hours worked in 2018, penalties for lost-time accidents, number of reportable incidents, and lost-time days. Many of these 34 mines recorded the impressive “triple zero” – no reportable injuries, lost time incidents or restrictive days.
In 2018, Nevada mines recorded a total of 28.3 million work hours at 224 mine sites across the state, and 87% of those sites had incident rates that were below the national average.
2019 NvMA Safety Awards
Large Metal:
First: Barrick Goldstrike
Second: Phoenix, Newmont Mining Corp.
Third: Round Mountain, Kinross Gold Corporation
Medium Metal:
First: Emigrant, Newmont Mining Corp.
First: Mill 6, Newmont Mining Corp.
Second: Long Canyon, Newmont Mining Corp.
Third: Genesis, Newmont Mining Corp.
Small Metal:
First: Lone Tree, Newmont Mining Corp.
First: Pan Mine, GRP Pan
First: Bald Mountain, KG Mining
Underground Large:
First: Barrick Cortez Underground
Second: Barrick Meikle
Third: Leeville, Newmont Mining Corp.
Underground Medium:
First: SSX Mine, Small Mine Development
Second: Exodus, Newmont Mining Corp.
Underground Small:
First: Midas, Hecla Nevada
First: Chukar, Newmont Mining Corp.
First: Enfield Bell Mine, Jerritt Canyon Gold
First: Twin Underground, Newmont Mining Corp.
Aggregate:
First: Sloan Quarry, Aggregate Industries
First: Lockwood Quarry, Granite Construction
First: Mustang Quarry, Q&D Construction
Non-Metal:
First: Pilot Peak, Graymont Western US
First: Greystone Mine, M-I Swanco
First: Colado Mine, EP Minerals
First: Adams Claim, ACG Materials
First: Amargosa Quarry and Plant, Lhoist North America
First: Pabco Mine, PABCO Building Products
Contractor:
First: Nevada Operations, Ledcor
First: Nevada Operations, Brahma Group, Inc.
First: Twin Creek Underground, Small Mine Development
First: Nevada Operations, American Mining & Tunneling
First: Leeville, Small Mine Development
First: Gold Bar, N.A. Degerstrom
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.