Barrick Nevada -- Goldstrike

Brian Skinner welds a 4100 bucket door in June 2017 at the Goldstrike Mine.

 ELKO DAILY FILE

RENO – The Nevada Mining Association this week announced the recipients of its 2019 Mine Operator Safety Awards. The awards celebrate Nevada’s mining operations that make an extraordinary effort to ensure all miners return home safely after every shift.

“Nevada mine operators continue to demonstrate that workplace safety is the most important value,” said Dana Bennett, NvMA president. “The Safety Awards reflect the strong safety culture that Nevada operators have created, where working hard and working safely go hand in glove. Congratulations to all of the mine operators receiving these much-deserved awards this year.”

The NvMA Safety Awards are based on performance in the previous calendar year. This year, 34 mine operators will be recognized during an awards luncheon at the NVMA’s annual convention in Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Sept. 7.

In addition to the operator awards, the NvMA will also recognize 53 individuals for their commitment to workplace safety. The recipients of the Individual Safety Awards were announced in June.

Operator awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated through a formula that factors the number of employees on site, number of hours worked in 2018, penalties for lost-time accidents, number of reportable incidents, and lost-time days. Many of these 34 mines recorded the impressive “triple zero” – no reportable injuries, lost time incidents or restrictive days.

In 2018, Nevada mines recorded a total of 28.3 million work hours at 224 mine sites across the state, and 87% of those sites had incident rates that were below the national average.

2019 NvMA Safety Awards

Large Metal:

First: Barrick Goldstrike

Second: Phoenix, Newmont Mining Corp.

Third: Round Mountain, Kinross Gold Corporation

Medium Metal:

First: Emigrant, Newmont Mining Corp.

First: Mill 6, Newmont Mining Corp.

Second: Long Canyon, Newmont Mining Corp.

Third: Genesis, Newmont Mining Corp.

Small Metal:

First: Lone Tree, Newmont Mining Corp.

First: Pan Mine, GRP Pan

First: Bald Mountain, KG Mining

Underground Large:

First: Barrick Cortez Underground

Second: Barrick Meikle

Third: Leeville, Newmont Mining Corp.

Underground Medium:

First: SSX Mine, Small Mine Development

Second: Exodus, Newmont Mining Corp.

Underground Small:

First: Midas, Hecla Nevada

First: Chukar, Newmont Mining Corp.

First: Enfield Bell Mine, Jerritt Canyon Gold

First: Twin Underground, Newmont Mining Corp.

Aggregate:

First: Sloan Quarry, Aggregate Industries

First: Lockwood Quarry, Granite Construction

First: Mustang Quarry, Q&D Construction

Non-Metal:

First: Pilot Peak, Graymont Western US

First: Greystone Mine, M-I Swanco

First: Colado Mine, EP Minerals

First: Adams Claim, ACG Materials

First: Amargosa Quarry and Plant, Lhoist North America

First: Pabco Mine, PABCO Building Products

Contractor:

First: Nevada Operations, Ledcor

First: Nevada Operations, Brahma Group, Inc.

First: Twin Creek Underground, Small Mine Development

First: Nevada Operations, American Mining & Tunneling

First: Leeville, Small Mine Development

First: Gold Bar, N.A. Degerstrom

