NvMA, BLM partner to provide mining internships

Story by Tyre Gray

Nevada Mining Association

A part of the college experience is the opportunity to put down the books, leave the lecture halls, and gain valuable on-the-job skills through an internship. The benefits of interning are evident. Not only are students participating in one 15% more likely to gain employment after graduation, but they also earn 6% more than those who do not. Simply put, internships are critical in helping students successfully transition from college into the workforce.

This is especially true now as the Silver State continues to recover from the health and economic fallout brought on by COVID-19. Nevada recently underwent one of the most turbulent employment landscapes in its history. And while things are improving, the state still maintains one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation.

Providing opportunities for students to gain valuable work experience and explore potential career paths is crucial to the economic health and stability of our state. That’s why the Nevada Mining Association has partnered with the Nevada Bureau of Land Management to offer the 360° Internship Program to college students.