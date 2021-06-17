NvMA, BLM partner to provide mining internships

Story by Tyre Gray
A part of the college experience is the opportunity to put down the books, leave the lecture halls, and gain valuable on-the-job skills through an internship. The benefits of interning are evident. Not only are students participating in one 15% more likely to gain employment after graduation, but they also earn 6% more than those who do not. Simply put, internships are critical in helping students successfully transition from college into the workforce.
This is especially true now as the Silver State continues to recover from the health and economic fallout brought on by COVID-19. Nevada recently underwent one of the most turbulent employment landscapes in its history. And while things are improving, the state still maintains one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation.
Providing opportunities for students to gain valuable work experience and explore potential career paths is crucial to the economic health and stability of our state. That’s why the Nevada Mining Association has partnered with the Nevada Bureau of Land Management to offer the 360° Internship Program to college students.
The 10-week paid summer internship program – which is tailored to students majoring in mining-related fields and enrolled at an accredited four-year university – is intended to prepare students for a successful career in STEM by providing a true 360-degree view of Nevada’s modern mining industry.
Students will split their time working alongside professional miners at an active mine site before shifting to learn from regulatory professionals at BLM Nevada. In addition to providing students with access to the world’s top mine operators, the program exposes interns to industry-shifting technology and a behind-the-scenes peek at what it takes to enforce the world’s leading mining regulatory structure.
The four students chosen to participate in this year’s program are: Solomon Feinstein, Nathan Carey, Joseph Kolibar and Austin Rodell. All currently attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and have been paired with a mine site and BLM Nevada office. The program wouldn’t be possible without partnerships with Couer Mining, Nevada Gold Mines, Kinross Gold, and SSR Mining in addition to BLM field offices in Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, and Tonopah.
Together with BLM Nevada and participating mines, we are able to provide this incredibly engaging program and give participants the opportunity to strengthen their STEM skills while furthering their education with real-world experience. We look forward to working with and learning from this year’s talented group of interns!
Tyre L. Gray is president of the Nevada Mining Association.
