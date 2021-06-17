 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NvMA, BLM partner to provide mining internships
0 comments
COLUMN

NvMA, BLM partner to provide mining internships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Story by Tyre Gray

Nevada Mining Association

A part of the college experience is the opportunity to put down the books, leave the lecture halls, and gain valuable on-the-job skills through an internship. The benefits of interning are evident. Not only are students participating in one 15% more likely to gain employment after graduation, but they also earn 6% more than those who do not. Simply put, internships are critical in helping students successfully transition from college into the workforce.

This is especially true now as the Silver State continues to recover from the health and economic fallout brought on by COVID-19. Nevada recently underwent one of the most turbulent employment landscapes in its history. And while things are improving, the state still maintains one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation.

Providing opportunities for students to gain valuable work experience and explore potential career paths is crucial to the economic health and stability of our state. That’s why the Nevada Mining Association has partnered with the Nevada Bureau of Land Management to offer the 360° Internship Program to college students.

The 10-week paid summer internship program – which is tailored to students majoring in mining-related fields and enrolled at an accredited four-year university – is intended to prepare students for a successful career in STEM by providing a true 360-degree view of Nevada’s modern mining industry.

Students will split their time working alongside professional miners at an active mine site before shifting to learn from regulatory professionals at BLM Nevada. In addition to providing students with access to the world’s top mine operators, the program exposes interns to industry-shifting technology and a behind-the-scenes peek at what it takes to enforce the world’s leading mining regulatory structure.

The four students chosen to participate in this year’s program are: Solomon Feinstein, Nathan Carey, Joseph Kolibar and Austin Rodell. All currently attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and have been paired with a mine site and BLM Nevada office. The program wouldn’t be possible without partnerships with Couer Mining, Nevada Gold Mines, Kinross Gold, and SSR Mining in addition to BLM field offices in Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, and Tonopah.

Together with BLM Nevada and participating mines, we are able to provide this incredibly engaging program and give participants the opportunity to strengthen their STEM skills while furthering their education with real-world experience. We look forward to working with and learning from this year’s talented group of interns!

For more information about the 360 Internship Program, visit www.nevadamining.org. ￼

Tyre L. Gray is president of the Nevada Mining Association.

Tyre Gray

Gray

 Nevada Mining Association

Tyre L. Gray is president of the Nevada Mining Association.

Providing opportunities for students to gain valuable work experience and explore potential career paths is crucial to the economic health and stability of our state. 

--Tyre Gray, Nevada Mining Association

Quote

Participating Organizations

Coeur Rochester/Winnemucca BLM Office

Kinross Round Mountain/Tonopah BLM Office

Marigold Mine, SSR/Winnemucca BLM Office

Nevada Gold Mines-Phoenix Mine/Battle Mountain BLM Office

UNLV students selected

Solomon Feinstein

Nathan Carey

Joseph Kolibar

Austin Rodell

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
One ore body, once divided
Mining

One ore body, once divided

  • 6 min to read

Almost two years into the joint venture, the Carlin mining operations and other mine sites are experiencing efficiencies and challenges under Barrick Gold Corp. operating as Nevada Gold Mines in Nevada.

+8
Elko Mining Expo an industry 'reunion'
Mining

Elko Mining Expo an industry 'reunion'

Companies from around the world sent team members to the expo to engage face-to-face and show off their products in person at one of the first major networking events for mining since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

+3
Gold Standard makes plans for mine
Mining

Gold Standard makes plans for mine

The Bureau of Land Management's Elko District has started the environmental impact statement process for the proposed mine, and Gold Standard hopes to start mine development at the end of next year and produce gold in 2023.

+7
Mine reclamation heals past, preserves future
Mining

Mine reclamation heals past, preserves future

Nevada is seeing an uptick in mine and exploration projects for minerals. The state issued 261 reclamation permits in the first quarter of 2021. State law requires every one of those projects to reclaim any disturbed land when operations cease.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News