NVMA convention postponed because of fire

Postponed is the Nevada Mining Association Convention originally planned for Sept. 8-11 at Lake Tahoe because of the Caldor Fire. New dates have yet to be determined.

The fire has resulted in evacuations and hazardous air quality because of heavy smoke.

“Your health and safety is our top priority,” the NVMA posted on its website. “… For that reason and with great disappointment, we have chosen to postpone the 2021 Nevada Mining Association Convention ….”

The event was scheduled to take place at Harrah's Lake Tahoe in Stateline, which borders South Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe received evacuation orders this week as the fire jumps the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The association plans to notify participants and sponsors of new dates once confirmed. Registrations and sponsorships will carry forward to the rescheduled convention.

The NVMA had to host the convention virtually last year because of the pandemic.

