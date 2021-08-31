 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NVMA convention postponed because of fire
0 comments
top story

NVMA convention postponed because of fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Mining Association logo

Postponed is the Nevada Mining Association Convention originally planned for Sept. 8-11 at Lake Tahoe because of the Caldor Fire. New dates have yet to be determined.

The fire has resulted in evacuations and hazardous air quality because of heavy smoke.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Your health and safety is our top priority,” the NVMA posted on its website. “… For that reason and with great disappointment, we have chosen to postpone the 2021 Nevada Mining Association Convention ….”

The event was scheduled to take place at Harrah's Lake Tahoe in Stateline, which borders South Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe received evacuation orders this week as the fire jumps the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The association plans to notify participants and sponsors of new dates once confirmed. Registrations and sponsorships will carry forward to the rescheduled convention.

The NVMA had to host the convention virtually last year because of the pandemic. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hycroft’s gold, silver production up
Mining

Hycroft’s gold, silver production up

The company also reported that mining activity in the first half of this year was negatively impacted by manpower shortages due to recruiting shortfalls and COVID-19 absences

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News