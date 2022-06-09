NVMA: Creative approaches to finding employees

A great career provides more than paycheck. It offers a sense of purpose, the chance to grow, and an opportunity to develop lifelong relationships. One of the things I love telling people about Nevada mining is that we take care of our employees with not only good pay and benefits, but personal investment in helping people expand their skillset.

However, mining frequently has upwards of a thousand unfilled positions. To address this, the Nevada Mining Association and its membership are taking a number of creative approaches to address the gap, both in the short and long term.

Our own backyard is the logical starting point to attract new employees. Operators like Nevada Gold Mines host job fairs in mining communities throughout the year. These events give local residents the opportunity to learn about openings and in some cases, even enter the hiring process. Additionally, programs through area schools like Great Basin College provide local residents with degree and certificate programs designed to help them develop the skills required for specialized positions.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, operators are connecting with local high schools, sending employees to work on joint projects that also educate students about mining career paths. One ongoing project/competition involves Kinross Bald Mountain providing schools with materials to build geo prisms, constructing them alongside Bald Mountain welders, and explaining to students the role geo prisms play in mining. The top school will receive $500 for their welding program, with students receiving a program certificate to put on their resume while also learning about mining careers.

Beyond local mining communities, partnerships with Nevada’s four-year universities can show students the benefits of a mining career. In addition to traditional internships offered by several operations, the Nevada Mining Association is co-sponsoring the 360 Degree Internship Program, alongside the Bureau of Land Management and five Nevada mining companies.

Students, including several from UNR and UNLV, are participating in the ten-week program, which is split between working with a mine operator and a regional BLM office. The program’s goal is to give students a full overview of the mining industry, from both the operational and regulatory perspectives. Thank you to Nevada Gold Mines, Coeur Mining, KGHM, Kinross Gold, and SSR Mining for partnering on this unique opportunity for Nevada college students.

UNR is also working in collaboration with Great Basin College to develop the Mining Center for Excellence, located on GBC’s Elko campus. The goal of the center is to strengthen the relationship between higher education and mining in the state and help Nevada residents interested in pursuing a mining career with easier access to gain the skills they will need on the job site.

Making inroads to new communities is also critical. Over the last year, the Nevada Mining Association and its members have worked in collaboration with Nevada Partners, a Las Vegas based workforce development agency, to introduce southern Nevadans to the mining industry. We are already seeing successes through initial career seminars, with Kinross Gold hiring a number of Las Vegans from the historic Westside area of the city.

This is just a snapshot of the numerous activities ongoing throughout the state to attract talent from all 17 Nevada counties to mining. With the economic recovery we have seen over the previous year, finding new employees is extremely competitive and requires outside-the-box thinking. I am proud of the proactive work being done across the mining industry to not only retain the talent already in the industry, but to think ahead to tomorrow and welcome the next generation of the Nevada mining family! ￼

Tyre Gray is president of the Nevada Mining Association

