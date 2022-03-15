NVMA: Debunking misconceptions about Nevada’s mining industry

There’s something funny about a misconception. Once established, even with evidence to the contrary, they can be hard to dispel. Yet, that does not deter the Nevada Mining Association from carrying out one of our principal functions: acting as a credible source of information about Nevada’s modern mining industry.

Since taking over as president two years ago, one of the topics I am most frequently asked about is how Nevada miners interact with the environment. For years, there has been a false narrative attempting to pigeonhole mining as an industry caught in the past, operating without the same advancements we’ve seen in every other sector. But that is simply not the case. So, let’s talk about how Nevada’s mining industry has evolved over the past 150 years to become a leading protector of Nevada’s land, air, water, and communities.

Nevada has the Strongest Regulations

in the World!Nevada is uniformly regarded as being a world leader in regulating mining. With an approach known as “Smart from the Start,” Nevada imposes high standards on people who seek to mine within the state. On average, the timeline between mineral discovery, to permitting and construction takes 10 years. Thus, by the time a mining operation opens, thousands of hours of review by state and federal regulating agencies have transpired and tens of millions of dollars have been expended in feasibility and environmental impact studies.

Before a single shovel breaks ground, mine operators must plan for reclamation and pay a bond covering those costs. Reclamation is the regulatory requirement that upon closure, an operator must return the used land, as close as possible, to its pre-mined state. Nevada requires operators to post a bond to cover the estimated cost of reclamation to ensure citizen dollars are not expended in this process. Currently, Nevada holds more than $3.2 billion in reclamation funding, which guarantees a closed mine will be returned to nature and the public in the best state possible.

Nobody mines better than Nevadans!It comes as a surprise to some just how much mining has grown with each passing decade and has been incorporating new technologies aimed at improving environmental and safety standards. Yes, mining, like many other industries, has a complicated past that predates modern practices and regulations. We make no excuses for the mistakes of the past and instead choose to learn from them, even using modern practices to address and correct them.

Today, Nevada mine operators monitor air, water, and soil over a hundred times per day. These measurements are required to meet the standards established by federal and state agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection. If a site cannot comply with these standards, it will not be able to operate.

In addition to the many environmental considerations, the mining industry further recognizes the impact on local wildlife when planning operations. Local ecosystem considerations include deer mitigation, and impacts to golden eagles, wild horses, aquatic species, and sage grouse. In partnership with agencies like NDEP, Nevada mining projects work to mitigate potential problems for Nevada’s natural species.

Mining needs to happen in Nevada!As the national conversation continues to focus around developing a domestic mineral and green energy supply chain, Nevada will play a critical role in producing many of the minerals tomorrow demands, like lithium, gold, silver, and copper. Producing isn’t enough if it isn’t done the right way, and Nevada will continue to set the global standard when it comes to responsible and sustainable mining.

Failure to support mining in Nevada has the opposite impact, by directly endorsing mining in other jurisdictions that do not follow the same strict environmental and civil standards we have in Nevada. Furthermore, it continues our reliance on other countries to provide the critical minerals our nation requires. Ultimately, supporting Nevada mining means domestically sourced minerals, produced responsibly by hardworking Nevadans.

Nevada’s modern mining industry recognizes a social license needed to operate must be earned from the citizens of Nevada. Nevada mining continues to take on the challenge to operate in a way employees and the citizens of Nevada can be proud of.

With only one planet to provide for all our needs, if it can’t be grown, it must be mined; and today it can’t be grown without the help of mined technology. Nevada’s modern mining industry is committed to operating in such a way that protects the Earth and provides all citizens access to the minerals we need for everyday life.

Nevada knows mining and nobody does it better, or with more care, than the Silver State.

For more information about the environmental impact of mining, visit www.nevadamining.org. ￼

Tyre Gray is president of the Nevada Mining Association

