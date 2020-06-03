NvMA: Mining through COVID-19

Second, our industry has always been quick to innovate to get the job done. It’s a known reality that rarely are minerals found in ideal conditions. Just as miners have always deployed the latest technology and a dose of creativity to get the job done, Nevada operations have quickly adapted and deployed new protocol like pre-site screening questionnaires, upped the use of PPE, and reworked both schedules and equipment to enhance social distancing on site. These innovations and new protocols are being shared and have become a part of not just mining operations but all business throughout the state of Nevada.

Third, our industry has always known we only succeed when our home communities are strong. Home means the entire state of Nevada. Keeping our families, friends, and neighbors safe and healthy has always been our first priority. Just as this pandemic has affected every corner of the state, mining has stepped up to help all Nevadans in need. Nevada miners have built on an already strong record of philanthropy by pledging or directly contributing more than five million dollars in aid to Nevada’s fight against the effects of COVID-19. Funds have helped the state’s COVID-19 task force secure much needed PPE for first responders, have gone to food banks in both Northern and Southern Nevada to help feed those in need, and are helping to support numerous small businesses across rural Nevada.

Last, as we approach the reopening of the state to what will undoubtedly be a new normal, it will be important that the mining industry continue its proactive approach. Our ongoing contact with regulators, legislators, and other industries allow us to be an example of how to navigate through tough times. I am personally proud to be a part of Nevada’s mining industry and look forward to seeing how the industry will step up to help lead Nevada out of this pandemic into a stronger future.

Tyre L. Gray, Esq., is president of the Nevada Mining Association.