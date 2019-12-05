NvMA: Nevada Mining and Women’s History

A very few women, such as Maggie Johnson, operated their own mines. Maggie E. Smith Johnson was born a slave in Louisiana in the 1850s. After the Civil War, she and her husband moved to Nevada for new opportunities. By 1910, she was a widow and living in a remote area of Eureka County near Mt. Tenabo. According to the 1910 census, Maggie owned and operated a silver mine with two employees. She died in 1924 and was buried in Eureka County.

Most of the Nevada women who worked in the early days of mining, however, were prospectors, traveling out into the Nevada desert in search of gold, silver, and other minerals. Some women prospected with their husbands. Perhaps the most famous prospecting Nevada couple was Jim and Belle Butler. Jim Butler has long been celebrated as the founder of Tonopah. But it was his wife, Isabella (Belle) McCormick Donohue Butler, who staked the claims that became the famous Mizpah Mine, one of the richest producing mines in Tonopah.

In the 1920s, Maym Schweble operated the mine she owned with her husband in Nye County. A highly respected prospector, Mayn was elected to the Nevada legislature in 1924 when she was 50 years old. Maym officially listed her occupation as “prospector” and served on the Assembly Committee on Mines and Mining.