The Nevada Mining Association announced its opposition to Nevada’s Ballot Question 3. Nevada’s mines are among the largest energy users in the state, and nearly 30,000 Nevadans and their families rely on the mining industry for their employment.
“Nevada mines are still recovering from record losses in mineral values while costs to operate continue to climb and the timeframe to permit a new mine extends into ten years. Question 3 will create substantial uncertainty for both industrial and residential ratepayers. Adding another layer of uncertainty to the challenges already faced by miners at this time would be irresponsible,” said Dana Bennett, NvMA president.
Like any consumer, Nevada mines are sensitive to electrical rate changes, and even a small increase in electrical rates could have devastating effects on a mine’s business model. An increase could also have devastating effects on a mine family’s budget. Ballot Question 3 does not provide sufficient assurance that rates will not increase for either industrial or residential ratepayers. The experience in other “electric choice” states indicates that an increase may be more likely than a decrease.
In approaching this decision, NvMA reviewed detailed information about the initiative, including the reports from the Guinn Center for Policy Outcomes, the Governor’s Commission on Energy Choice, and the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. All of these sources provide ample coverage of the arguments for and against the ballot question. In addition, NvMA sought extensive feedback from member companies, some of whom had experience with the transition to energy choice in other states. Many of NvMA’s member companies expressed particular concern about the unknown impacts the ballot question might have on their employees and the rural communities in which they live.
