NvMA plans in-person convention

ELKO -- The Nevada Mining Association plans to hold its annual convention in person this year in Stateline after the coronavirus pandemic forced the event online in 2020.
Registration for the 2021 NvMA Convention Sept. 8-11 opens June 15 on the association website.
The convention was “sorely missed in 2020,” the association reported, and is “thrilled the event will return to Lake Tahoe this year.”
The trade association’s largest gathering of the year connects local and international mining industry professionals and provides a forum for operators, suppliers and explorers to share information and celebrate successes in safety and reclamation.
“A few things may look slightly different than years past, but it will still provide every opportunity for attendees to network, learn, and enjoy everything Lake Tahoe has to offer,” NvMA President Tyre Gray wrote in an email.
Popular events including the golf tournament and reverse expo will make a comeback this year, and the itinerary includes educational speaking sessions and workshops with industry leaders. Topics will include politics, environmental and social governance, safety, generational diversity and more.
“A lot has changed since our membership was last able to gather at the 2019 Convention,” Gray said. “In addition to COVID-19, the industry has been dealing with the mining tax joint resolutions that would devastate our industry and rural Nevada’s economy. NVMA is working towards finding a fair and reasonable solution to the joint resolutions. It’ll be important to provide updates to membership on those matters and everything going on in and around the industry.”
To ensure the health and safety of participants, the NvMA is planning health checks, social distancing and wearing face coverings when appropriate. Planners are monitoring state and federal directives and will implement those as they are announced.
“We can’t predict what protocols will look like come September, but we’ll plan and adjust as necessary,” said Gray, who took over as NvMA president just as COVID-19 shutdowns began. He said he is looking forward to the convention as his first opportunity to meet many association members in person.
The NvMA convention went from a one-day reception in Reno and Tahoe in the late 1970s to a multiday conference with hundreds of participants. It has been held every year except 2020.
“The convention is something our members look forward to every year and it has become a must attend event in the mining industry,” Gray said.