NvMA plans in-person convention

ELKO -- The Nevada Mining Association plans to hold its annual convention in person this year in Stateline after the coronavirus pandemic forced the event online in 2020.

Registration for the 2021 NvMA Convention Sept. 8-11 opens June 15 on the association website.

The convention was “sorely missed in 2020,” the association reported, and is “thrilled the event will return to Lake Tahoe this year.”

The trade association’s largest gathering of the year connects local and international mining industry professionals and provides a forum for operators, suppliers and explorers to share information and celebrate successes in safety and reclamation.

“A few things may look slightly different than years past, but it will still provide every opportunity for attendees to network, learn, and enjoy everything Lake Tahoe has to offer,” NvMA President Tyre Gray wrote in an email.

Popular events including the golf tournament and reverse expo will make a comeback this year, and the itinerary includes educational speaking sessions and workshops with industry leaders. Topics will include politics, environmental and social governance, safety, generational diversity and more.