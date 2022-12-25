NVMA’s 'Hope for Heat' raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs

While heading into colder temperatures, we quickly forget how scorching the summers of Nevada can feel. Whether you miss the heat or love the cold, the Nevada Mining Association made the most of those hot days with its seventh annual Hope for Heat campaign, held in partnership with Granite Construction, which raised more than $25,500 to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs across Nevada.

As a result, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko, Winnemucca, Truckee Meadows, and Southern Nevada each received more than $6,000 to support the nonprofit’s life-changing programs geared toward youth success, leadership and healthy lifestyles.

“Children are Nevada’s most precious resource, and why supporting organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs are a priority for our mining industry,” said NVMA President Tyre Gray. “The collaborative effort with Granite Construction allowed us to make the most of Nevada’s dry hot summer and sizzling temperatures to help the more than 14,000 children the four Boys & Girls Clubs affiliates serve.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko received $6,384 from this year’s Hope for Heat campaign.

“The Boys & Girls Club is so thankful for the continued support from the Nevada Mining Association,” said Rusty Bahr, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko. “Through their Hope for Heat donation, the Nevada Mining Association helps to make sure that every child can participate in Boys & Girls Club programs regardless of ability to pay.”

Beginning Memorial Day and running through Labor Day, NVMA made a $90 donation each day the Reno heat reached 90 degrees and each day the Elko heat reached 90 degrees. In Southern Nevada, NVMA made a $100 contribution every day the temperature hit 100 degrees in Las Vegas.

In honor of its “100 Days of Giving” campaign commemorating 100 years in business, Granite Construction donated an additional $33 per region every time the temperature milestones were reached.

“To celebrate our 100th anniversary, Granite Construction was excited to commit an additional $100 per day to the NVMA Hope for Heat Campaign,” said Chris Burke, Nevada regional vice president of Granite Construction. “We could not think of a better way to celebrate our 100-year anniversary than by giving back to the communities in which we live and work.”

NVMA contributed nearly $19,000 and Granite Construction contributed more than $6,500 to this year’s campaign.