RENO – The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2019 Individual Safety Awards to celebrate the men and women who make an extraordinary effort to ensure all mine workers return home safely after every shift.

The awards will be presented during the NvMA’s 41st annual convention at Lake Tahoe in September.

“Safety is the number one priority for the Nevada mining industry,” said Dana Bennett, NvMA president. “These awards reflect that commitment and demonstrate the dedication of all Nevada miners to ensuring that their colleagues return home safe and healthy every day. Congratulations to these distinguished award winners who work hard to make mining one of the safest industries in Nevada.”

The NvMA Safety Awards are based on performance in the previous calendar year, and the winners are chosen by their peers. At NvMA’s annual convention, 52 individual miners will be recognized for their dedication to best practices in safety standards and for their impressive accomplishments throughout 2018.

In addition to the individual awards, the NvMA will also recognize mining companies for their commitment to providing safe workplaces. Those recipients are selected based on data provided by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration and will be announced in July.

2019 NvMA Safety Awards recipients

General Manager:

Melissa Harmon – Twin Creeks Operations

Mine Manager:

Richard Hancock – Sloan Quarry

William Janhunen – Twin Creeks Mine

Randy Walund – Long Canyon Mine

Safety Professional:

David Bice – Turquoise Ridge Mine

Alicia Davis – Goldstrike Operations

Jessica Francisco – Cortez District

Gary Svoboda – Round Mountain Mine

General Supervisor:

Daniel Adams – Cortez District

Daniel Buelna – Round Mountain Mine

Salvador Perez – Twin Creeks Mine

Kelsey Plummer – Twin Creeks Mine

Rodney Sample – Marigold Mine

Brian Sisk – Genesis Mine

Safety Champions:

Chad Anderson – Genesis Mine

Judy Bowman – Round Mountain Mine

Matthew Cagle – Marigold Mine

Robert Cooney – Rochester Mine

Jamie Hays – Marigold Mine

Jared James – Carlin Portals

Zachary Johnson – Twin Creeks Mine

Casey Katzenmeyer – Turquoise Ridge Mine

Joel Mendoza – Twin Creeks Mine

Rick Moore – Pilot Peak Plant

Darrick Musselman – Round Mountain Mine

Jack Phillips – Colado Mine

Bobby Joe Reichel – South Area

Douglas Steiner – Robinson Mine

Michael Walters – Turquoise Ridge Mine

Efrain Zarate – Marigold Mine

Safety Manager:

LaMar Martin – Sloan Quarry

Superintendent:

Scot Cochrane – Robinson Mine

Chuck Pollard – Goldstrike Operations

John West – Twin Creeks Underground Mine

Supervisor (15 or more employees):

Steve Bean – Marigold Mine

Spencer Colby – Exodus Mine

Marty Kelley – Marigold Mine

John Rice – Twin Creeks Mine

Jamie Russette – Cortez District

Matt Wilson – Cortez District

Supervisor (14 or fewer employees):

Don Childs – Colado Mine

Jason Jones – Twin Creeks Mine

Tom Larrabee – Twin Creeks Mine

Jose Naciondo – Rochester Mine

Josh Paxton – Goldstrike Operations

Chris Ruprecht – EP Lovelock Plant

Trainer:

John Duran – Rochester Mine

Kristi Nuzum-Ojala – Cortez District

Jason Mayne – Leeville Mine

Emergency Response:

Kristen Griffith – Robinson Mine

Chris Hood – Cortez District

Brian Showers – Cortez District

