RENO – The Nevada Mining Association has announced the recipients of its 2019 Individual Safety Awards to celebrate the men and women who make an extraordinary effort to ensure all mine workers return home safely after every shift.
The awards will be presented during the NvMA’s 41st annual convention at Lake Tahoe in September.
“Safety is the number one priority for the Nevada mining industry,” said Dana Bennett, NvMA president. “These awards reflect that commitment and demonstrate the dedication of all Nevada miners to ensuring that their colleagues return home safe and healthy every day. Congratulations to these distinguished award winners who work hard to make mining one of the safest industries in Nevada.”
The NvMA Safety Awards are based on performance in the previous calendar year, and the winners are chosen by their peers. At NvMA’s annual convention, 52 individual miners will be recognized for their dedication to best practices in safety standards and for their impressive accomplishments throughout 2018.
In addition to the individual awards, the NvMA will also recognize mining companies for their commitment to providing safe workplaces. Those recipients are selected based on data provided by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration and will be announced in July.
2019 NvMA Safety Awards recipients
General Manager:
Melissa Harmon – Twin Creeks Operations
Mine Manager:
Richard Hancock – Sloan Quarry
William Janhunen – Twin Creeks Mine
Randy Walund – Long Canyon Mine
Safety Professional:
David Bice – Turquoise Ridge Mine
Alicia Davis – Goldstrike Operations
Jessica Francisco – Cortez District
Gary Svoboda – Round Mountain Mine
General Supervisor:
Daniel Adams – Cortez District
Daniel Buelna – Round Mountain Mine
Salvador Perez – Twin Creeks Mine
Kelsey Plummer – Twin Creeks Mine
Rodney Sample – Marigold Mine
Brian Sisk – Genesis Mine
Safety Champions:
Chad Anderson – Genesis Mine
Judy Bowman – Round Mountain Mine
Matthew Cagle – Marigold Mine
Robert Cooney – Rochester Mine
Jamie Hays – Marigold Mine
Jared James – Carlin Portals
Zachary Johnson – Twin Creeks Mine
Casey Katzenmeyer – Turquoise Ridge Mine
Joel Mendoza – Twin Creeks Mine
Rick Moore – Pilot Peak Plant
Darrick Musselman – Round Mountain Mine
Jack Phillips – Colado Mine
Bobby Joe Reichel – South Area
Douglas Steiner – Robinson Mine
Michael Walters – Turquoise Ridge Mine
Efrain Zarate – Marigold Mine
Safety Manager:
LaMar Martin – Sloan Quarry
Superintendent:
Scot Cochrane – Robinson Mine
Chuck Pollard – Goldstrike Operations
John West – Twin Creeks Underground Mine
Supervisor (15 or more employees):
Steve Bean – Marigold Mine
Spencer Colby – Exodus Mine
Marty Kelley – Marigold Mine
John Rice – Twin Creeks Mine
Jamie Russette – Cortez District
Matt Wilson – Cortez District
Supervisor (14 or fewer employees):
Don Childs – Colado Mine
Jason Jones – Twin Creeks Mine
Tom Larrabee – Twin Creeks Mine
Jose Naciondo – Rochester Mine
Josh Paxton – Goldstrike Operations
Chris Ruprecht – EP Lovelock Plant
Trainer:
John Duran – Rochester Mine
Kristi Nuzum-Ojala – Cortez District
Jason Mayne – Leeville Mine
Emergency Response:
Kristen Griffith – Robinson Mine
Chris Hood – Cortez District
Brian Showers – Cortez District
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.