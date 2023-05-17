RENO -- The Nevada Mining Association will be honoring two women from Nevada’s mining industry at the upcoming “Salute to Women of Achievement” hosted by the Nevada Women’s Fund.

Each year, this event recognizes the professional and personal achievements of Nevada women, raises funds for scholarships, and encourages more women to break barriers and achieve their dreams. The Salute to Women honors inspirational women chosen by their companies or organizations in recognition of the significant contributions made in their respective fields and communities.

This year’s event is scheduled for May 25 in Reno and is already sold out.

At the Salute to Women, NVMA will honor Kimberly Rivera and Annie Huhta, two women who are changing the face of mining through their work in the fields of science, education, and technology.

“Annie and Kimberly are already doing great things for Nevada, particularly when it comes to pioneering roles in what were traditionally male-dominated fields,” said Dana Bennett, interim president of NVMA. “In the process, they are inspiring younger generations to pursue their goals with confidence, knowing that their hard work and dedication can lead to success.”

Rivera is currently an autonomous drill operator at KGHM Robinson Mine near Ely. She began her career at the Robinson Mine as a haul truck driver, transitioning in 2015 to operating drills, becoming only the second female driller in Robinson’s 100-plus year history. In 2020, Rivera became certified to operate an autonomous drill and is now the lead trainer for the mine’s autonomous drilling program.

Rivera has been a leader in the adoption of new technology at the mine site and an inspiration to women pursuing a career in drilling.

Huhta has served as the director of the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno since 2019 after a 14-year career in the mining industry. Before joining Mackay, she was the chief geologist for Newmont Goldcorp's Battle Mountain district. She earned a B.S. and M.S. in geology from the University of Idaho and an executive MBA from UNR.

Huhta is an active community volunteer and nonprofit board member and strives to be a support resource and inspiration to STEM students and women in mining.

For more information about the Nevada Women’s Fund, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and the Salute to Women of Achievement event, visit their website at www.nevadawomensfund.org.