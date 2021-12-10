NVMA: Strengthening partnerships during a historic year

The Nevada Mining Association (NVMA) serves as the united voice of the state’s mining industry and its 600+ member companies. Whether a gold miner in Elko, an exploration professional in Battle Mountain, a parts distributor in Las Vegas, or an environmental engineer in Reno, the NVMA is helping share your story. As a part of that responsibility, our Association has been hard at work over the last year, building bridges, helping those in need, and ensuring that the careers of the 37,000 Nevadans proud to work in the mining supply chain are protected. As we prepare to turn the calendar to 2022, I would like to highlight a few initiatives the Nevada Mining Association, its membership, and the mining community have come together on over the last year, making Nevada a better place to call home.

2021 was a historic year for the NVMA and Nevada’s mining industry as whole. We entered the year with one goal in mind: to strengthen mining’s partnerships with the people of Nevada. That goal was accomplished through a series of compromises and initiatives that we believe combine to make Nevada a better place to live and work.

Funding for our most valuable resource: Nevada’s children!

When the gavel banged starting the 81st Legislative session, Nevada’s mining industry was facing three joint resolutions, that were passed during the 2020 special legislative sessions held during the height of the pandemic. These resolutions threatened to destabilize the future of an industry 37,000 Nevadans rely on for their livelihood. These resolutions sought to increase mining taxes by more than 400%, making the state’s 12th largest industry by GDP its highest taxed.

NVMA launched into action and established the Stand Up for Nevada Mining grassroots campaign. Over one-thousand members of our mining family answered the call to correct outdated and misinformed perceptions. Nevada mining is not made up of faceless corporations. It is comprised of individuals, families, and whole communities that rely on mining for their livelihood. I thank all those who stepped up to ensure the voices of the mining community were heard. 30,000 contacts were made to Nevada legislators asking them to find a commonsense solution and they listened.

After 117 days of non-stop negotiations, the Legislature introduced AB495, a compromise piece of legislation that represents a significant increase on mining taxes but preserved the viability of Nevada’s mining industry. AB495 creates the only industry dedicated funding source for K-12 education aimed at correcting systemic funding issues, a cause that all 37,000 families that rely on high-paying mining careers could support. Thus, developing a new partnership where when Nevada’s mining industry does well our children are the beneficiaries.

Mining Vegas for Talent

When COVID-19 infiltrated Nevada’s border, 330,000 jobs were lost in less than 30 days. Nevada’s mining industry was quick to come to the aid by increasing its philanthropic efforts, donating PPE, and assisting the state and local municipalities by pre-paying its tax obligation. The industry also saw an opportunity to cure its systemic employee shortage gap, historically between 500-1,000 jobs, by reaching out to displaced workers who were in search of a high paying stable career. In collaboration with Nevada Partners, the NVMA created the Mining Vegas for Talent initiative. The aims of this program are simple: diversify Nevada mining’s work force by exposing communities across the state to the benefits of a career in mining.

For those of us who work in mining, it goes without saying that mining can change a family’s trajectory with competitive pay and excellent benefits. Yet, there are still hardworking Nevadans who don’t know these opportunities are available. Through the support of our operating members, hundreds of Nevadans have now been introduced to mining as a career possibility. I look forward to sharing the good news as these introductions turn into job offers, that later turn into more Nevadans experiencing the freedoms of a high paying career.

Hope, Heat, & Books

One goal the NVMA holds near and dear to its heart is creating a level playing field for Nevada’s most valuable resource: our children. 2021 marks the sixth year for our Hope for Heat campaign and the beginning of our partnership with Spread the Word Nevada.

The Hope for Heat campaign runs annually between Memorial Day to Labor Day and is focused on providing support to select charities that align with the NVMA’s mission. Each day temperatures hit 90 degrees in Reno and Elko respectively, $90 was donated to the Eddy House in Reno and the Boys & Girls Club of Elko. Similarly, every day temperatures reached 100 degrees in Las Vegas, NVMA made a $100 donation to After-School All-Stars. In 2021, Hope for Heat raised $20,660 for these three Nevada nonprofits, who all focus on providing a safe place for children to grow and thrive.

Literacy is a key component to success, and students cannot develop that skill without access to books. For 20 years Spread the Word Nevada has provided books to students in Southern Nevada, but the organization’s founder, Lisa Habighorst, has always dreamed of “spreading the word” into rural communities. The NVMA and its membership made that dream a reality in 2021. By raising $65,000, Nevada’s mining industry made it possible for Spread the Word Nevada to create and bring the “Mining for Books” program to Boys & Girls Clubs in Elko, Winnemucca, Ely, and Mason Valley. Every month, 1,300 children in rural Nevada receive free books and other learning resources to add to their personal library. Our hope is Mining for Books will encourage students to develop a love of reading that will serve as the building blocks of their future.

A reflection and a sneak peek …

The NVMA understands the huge impact mining has on Nevada’s economic and social infrastructure. As we close out 2021, we are proud of what we have accomplished this year to protect and preserve the viability of an industry that we all love. Yet, we are reminded that there is still work to do in 2022. I look forward to sharing more about our 2022 “2D” plan; where we will continue to focus our efforts on Nevada’s communities and people by “Demystifying and Diversifying”, but that’s a conversation for another day. Until then, rest assured the NVMA is committed to serving as the voice of the 37,000 families comprising Nevada’s modern industry in order to educate and advocate about the importance of domestic mining.

