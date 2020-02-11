NvMA: Welcome, New NvMA President!

Beginning his tenure at NvMA in mid-February, Tyre will be the first NvMA President to not be based in Reno since the Association was briefly headquartered in Tonopah following its 1913 establishment. The NvMA office will continue to be headquartered in Reno, but Tyre will continue to call Las Vegas home. Of course, you will see him out and about in Reno and rural Nevada, just like all NvMA Presidents, but his establishment in the Las Vegas area represents a critical fact in our state: 75 percent of all Nevadans live in Southern Nevada. Most of Nevada’s legislators also live in Southern Nevada, and much of the conversations about business policies take place there. It will be a tremendous benefit for NvMA to have Tyre in close proximity to the business and political activities of Southern Nevada. For example, while the Las Vegas Chamber has been an important NvMA partner for many years, it has been difficult to participate in its many events and committee meetings from a distance. Housed in Las Vegas, Tyre will be able to participate frequently with the Chamber and many more of NvMA’s Southern Nevada allies and members. I have no doubt that NvMA will benefit greatly from having the NvMA President in Las Vegas where he can effectively and frequently communicate the importance of Nevada’s 21st century mining industry.