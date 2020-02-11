NvMA: Welcome, New NvMA President!

This column will be my final contribution, as President of the Nevada Mining Association (NvMA), to the Mining Quarterly. By the time this issue hits the shelves, I will have retired from NvMA. It has truly been my honor to represent Nevada mining, especially all of the dedicated, hard-working men and women who make it such a special industry. I have especially enjoyed this opportunity to write about NvMA in the Mining Quarterly for the past several years.
As sad as I am to close this chapter, I am thrilled that NvMA will be in excellent hands in this next chapter. After a robust, statewide search that yielded an outstanding group of candidates, the NvMA Board of Directors announced in late January that Tyre Gray had been selected to serve as the twelfth executive officer of this 107-year-old trade organization.
Tyre enters the position with a background unique to his predecessors. Originally arriving in Las Vegas to pursue a career as a professional musician, Tyre rose through the ranks in the gaming industry before deciding to attend law school at Nevada’s Boyd School of Law in Las Vegas. Graduating with several distinctions, Tyre joined multi-state law firm Fennemore Craig, a long-time member of NvMA, as an attorney and government relations specialist. In that time, he represented an impressive list of clients both in the courtroom and in Nevada’s political world. He has passed the bar in Arizona, California, and Nevada and is a frequent speaker at legal events. In particular, Tyre earned an excellent reputation at the Nevada State Legislature for his steady and trustworthy work. For the past couple of legislative sessions, he has been part of NvMA’s network of mining lobbyists.
Beginning his tenure at NvMA in mid-February, Tyre will be the first NvMA President to not be based in Reno since the Association was briefly headquartered in Tonopah following its 1913 establishment. The NvMA office will continue to be headquartered in Reno, but Tyre will continue to call Las Vegas home. Of course, you will see him out and about in Reno and rural Nevada, just like all NvMA Presidents, but his establishment in the Las Vegas area represents a critical fact in our state: 75 percent of all Nevadans live in Southern Nevada. Most of Nevada’s legislators also live in Southern Nevada, and much of the conversations about business policies take place there. It will be a tremendous benefit for NvMA to have Tyre in close proximity to the business and political activities of Southern Nevada. For example, while the Las Vegas Chamber has been an important NvMA partner for many years, it has been difficult to participate in its many events and committee meetings from a distance. Housed in Las Vegas, Tyre will be able to participate frequently with the Chamber and many more of NvMA’s Southern Nevada allies and members. I have no doubt that NvMA will benefit greatly from having the NvMA President in Las Vegas where he can effectively and frequently communicate the importance of Nevada’s 21st century mining industry.
As this new decade begins, Tyre Gray is the right person to lead NvMA at the right time. He is enthusiastic about his new role and eager to learn everything he can about Nevada’s original STEM industry. I will certainly support him in every way possible, and I know that you all will give him a warm Nevada mining welcome.