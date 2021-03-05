NvMA: What is mining's 'fair share' of taxes?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite misinformation to the contrary, mining is not constitutionally excluded from paying taxes. To be clear: the mining industry pays sales tax, property tax, the commerce tax, the modified business tax, and a host of other local and state fees. On top of these, mines pay an industry specific tax, the net proceeds tax (“NPT”).

The NPT is a property tax, not an income or profits tax. The property taxed by the NPT is the extracted ore. Because NPT is a property tax, a large percentage of the revenue remains in the county in which ore was extracted, with the remainder going to the state. As with any property, there must be an appraisal method used to determine value. The “computations of gross yield and net proceeds” listed under Nevada law are that appraisal method. In the case of the NPT, the value of the property, ore, is determined by taking the sales price of the ore and subtracting the expense of extracting the ore.

It is important to note that the vast majority of the minerals mined in Nevada are commodities, meaning that the price of these minerals is set by a third party, not the industry itself. Therefore, unlike other businesses that may be able to pass tax liability onto consumers, this is not an option, making the NPT the most progressive tax in the state.