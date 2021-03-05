NvMA: What is mining's 'fair share' of taxes?

When Nevada legislators were summoned by the Governor to special session this summer, our state was in a precarious situation. COVID-19 presented unique challenges that greatly differed from prior economic slowdowns. Though not immune from the trials caused by the pandemic and compliance with regulations, Nevada’s mining industry stood ready to assist the state as it had done before, by pre-paying its tax obligations, which is a major expense for any business. Yet, when the dust settled, the 37,000 families that rely on mining and its supply chain found themselves shuddering over three joint resolutions that could potentially increase taxes by an average of 400% and devastate rural Nevada’s economy.
However, there are those who say it is about time that mining pays its “fair share”. Though this column is not long enough to allow me to correct all the misinformation around that statement, today I will address one simple point that should help to correct the record: mining operators pay every tax residents and other businesses pay, as well as an industry specific tax.
At the outset, there must be recognition that businesses help the state in three ways: 1) by paying high wages and providing benefits to their employees; 2) supporting the safety net by giving back to their communities; and 3) by paying taxes that provide services for the citizenry. There is no denying that mining checks the first two boxes. Mining pays the highest average wage in the state and has one of the most comprehensive benefits packages amongst Nevada workers. Further, mining is well-known for its philanthropy across the state: rural, north, south, and all parts in between. So, the only question is: does mining pay taxes?
Despite misinformation to the contrary, mining is not constitutionally excluded from paying taxes. To be clear: the mining industry pays sales tax, property tax, the commerce tax, the modified business tax, and a host of other local and state fees. On top of these, mines pay an industry specific tax, the net proceeds tax (“NPT”).
The NPT is a property tax, not an income or profits tax. The property taxed by the NPT is the extracted ore. Because NPT is a property tax, a large percentage of the revenue remains in the county in which ore was extracted, with the remainder going to the state. As with any property, there must be an appraisal method used to determine value. The “computations of gross yield and net proceeds” listed under Nevada law are that appraisal method. In the case of the NPT, the value of the property, ore, is determined by taking the sales price of the ore and subtracting the expense of extracting the ore.
It is important to note that the vast majority of the minerals mined in Nevada are commodities, meaning that the price of these minerals is set by a third party, not the industry itself. Therefore, unlike other businesses that may be able to pass tax liability onto consumers, this is not an option, making the NPT the most progressive tax in the state.
Nevada’s mining industry employs 1% of Nevadans while paying 2.4% of all wages earned in the state. It represents 2.2% of Nevada’s gross domestic product, making it the state’s 12th largest industry. In 2019, in addition to paying the same taxes paid by all other industries, mining paid an additional $123 million in NPT, making it second highest taxed industry per employee. A 400% increase will make the 12th largest industry the most taxed industry per capita by a significant margin. What is fair about that?
Whether your home sits in the shadows of the Rubies, in the glare of the Las Vegas lights, or near the mist of the Truckee River, home means Nevada to us all. Mining is, and always will be here for ALL Nevadans. The industry supports thoughtful tax policy aimed at strengthening families, funding schools, and providing opportunities for all people to advance. However, AJR1, SRJ1, and AJR2 will not accomplish these aims.
Tyre L. Gray is president of the Nevada Mining Association.