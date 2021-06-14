The gold mining operation at Carlin is the largest in the world, with a massive ore body that has yielded millions of ounces of gold over its more than 60-year history in northeastern Nevada.

Up until recent history, the Carlin Trend was mainly divided between two senior gold mining companies — Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. On the surface, that meant fences separated properties. Underground, boundaries took the form of vertical walls.

Practically, neither company had a full understanding of how the ore body behaves from beginning to end. Sometimes the same geologic feature had different names depending on what side of the line it fell on.

Operationally, miners sometimes had to employ less efficient mining methods so as not to interfere with the other company’s schedule or border.

But in 2019, Barrick formed a joint venture with Newmont, taking 61.3 percent ownership of the Nevada gold mining assets and leaving Newmont with 38.5 percent.

The massive and complex ore body on the Carlin Trend now falls under a massive and complex company. Barrick Gold’s Nevada portfolio includes Carlin, Cortez Hills, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon, with Carlin and Cortez being the first- and seventh-largest producing gold mines in the world.

Almost two years into the joint venture, the Carlin Operations and other sites are experiencing efficiencies and challenges under Barrick operating as Nevada Gold Mines.

“These big ore bodies have a lot of potential,” said Tricia Evans, NGM head of mineral resource management.

Ore potential

The potential can be realized better now, according to company leadership, partly because the joint venture allowed the literal and physical fences dividing the ore body to come down.

“The integrated leadership team has also continued to realize the value-creating synergies presented by the joint venture through reallocating resources between mine sites, and sharing skills and equipment to maximize returns,” Barrick stated in its first quarter report.

Whoever has permits to mine on the Carlin Trend needs to be able to maximize the ore body and the capital invested to operate efficiently, said Henri Gonin, NGM manager of the Carlin Operations.

“That was never going to happen when it wasn’t under one umbrella,” he said. “That’s what you’re seeing now.”

No boundaries

An overlook near the center of the northern Carlin Operations offers a vantage of much of the ore body. Viewers stand on what used to be the boundary between Barrick and Newmont. Previously, a fence followed a road between the operations below, with the Barrick Goldstrike autoclave predominately on the left and the Newmont leach pads on the immediate right.

“The day they announced the joint venture, the berm was taken down,” Evans said.

The unbroken view takes in the northern Carlin Operations, including the South Arturo Mine through the Tara/Bootstrap Mine to the Meikle underground mine within the Goldstrike open pit and the Tri-Star open pits, as well as the Leeville and Pete Bajo operations.

“You really see everything that’s moving across here,” Evans said. “This is all one ore body basically connected, and now you’ve got that fence down, you can see that whole thing.”

The bulk of NGM’s production comes from the Carlin Operations. Leeville underground is the biggest gold producer in the portfolio, and North Leeville and is showing “exciting potential” through resource drilling, Evans said, with exploration ongoing and a new leach pad being constructed. Rita K also is being explored and is expected to be an underground mine in the future.

“There is a lot of prospectivity right there, and it is right at our front door,” Gonin said.

In the first quarter of 2021, NGM produced 229,000 ounces of gold from the Carlin Operations, compared to 260,000 in the last three months of 2020 — a 12% decline mostly because of higher carbonaceous content that affected blending, according to Barrick’s Q1 results. The average grade from open pits was 0.03 ounces per ton, and 0.31 ounces per ton from underground.

Across all its Nevada operations, NGM produced 485,000 ounces of gold in Q1 for Barrick's 61.5% share of the joint venture, according to the results report. Newmont’s share of NGM production in the first quarter of this year was 303,000 ounces.

Efficiencies

Putting the properties together presented opportunities for efficiency, Gonin said. Some solutions are large are some were small but all affect the bottom dollar.

Namely, the joint venture allowed for the creation of a regional 3-D geologic model. Previously, each company had only pieces of information about the resource in their separate plans.

“Now we’ve been able to piece that together in one geologic model,” Evans said. “We have models at all the different scales we need to properly mine this ore body.”

With the bigger geologic picture, NGM is exploring areas that were once in between the two companies’ workings, such as the basin between Carlin’s north and south operations, and the area between Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks.

“Now we are taking down that fence and opening that up,” Evans said.

NGM also has been able to explore shallow mineralization directly on the previous boundary near the North Start Pit in the Tri-Star Complex in the north area.

For development, NGM now has two types of shovels at its disposal: large electric and smaller hydraulic. Before the joint venture, Newmont only used hydraulic shovels.

Planners can decide which type of shovel makes sense for which location. Sometimes they need to move large amounts of low-grade material with an electric shovel and other times mine smaller pockets of high-grade material with the nimbler hydraulic shovel.

“Today, we have the three traditional Barrick shovels working in the Newmont pit, and over here we have one Newmont shovel working in the Goldstrike pit,” said Nate Bennett, operations superintendent for Carlin’s north area, one afternoon in May at the overlook. “We have a complete reversal, and we have complete flexibility to put where the best equipment is at any given time.”

For processing, NGM now owns two refractory milling facilities, allowing the optimization of materials processing.

Previously, ore from the Cortez Hills Mine in Crescent Valley went only to the Goldstrike roaster. Now, it can go to either the Gold Quarry or Goldstrike roasters, depending on the makeup of the material. Each mill operates most efficiently with a specific blend of materials to make the extraction process work.

“We get all that flexibility and that created huge amount of value for us,” Gonin said. “That is the biggest [efficiency], I would say.”

The roaster at Goldstrike is the company’s main gold-maker. Blending ore from the various mines allows the company to get gold ounces out at the lowest possible cost.

“It definitely helps the business,” Evans said. “We can really optimize to get the best blend through each one of them.”

For warehousing, Barrick and Newmont had two separate supply systems. NGM now uses the old Newmont warehouse shared with Cashman Equipment in Elko.

The one warehouse shortens lead times for obtaining supplies, although Gonin said they are still figuring out how to make the supply system as efficient as possible.

For management, the joint venture brought the consolidation of some roles. Previously, the roasting facilities, laboratories and other departments had separate managers. Now they have one. The change did have “a smashing effect,” Gonin said, but the result is better standardization of process.

“Ore gets turned around faster, and nothing gets lost,” Gonin said. “It’s just more efficient.”

The two companies’ combined staff, totaling more than 7,000 employees, allows for the sharing of knowledge, such as showing an operator a new way of using a shovel, or improving lineout meetings or scheduling.

“We’ve been able to draw on a lot of experience,” Bennett said. “Whereas before we were maybe not so communicative about it.”

Challenges

Communications can always be improved, said Gonin, who hears that management does not provide enough information to boots-on-the-ground crews. People want to know how the company is doing and where it is headed.

“People actually like getting that feedback,” he said.

Another challenge because of the joint venture is permitting. The permitting projects for NGM are large and numerous, and the government resources for review are limited. The company has to carefully plan the timing of the permits to realize the value of the projects it wants to pursue.

“That’s definitely more challenging now,” Gonin said. “There are more permitting projects now than there were before because of some of these synergies.”

Permitting could become even more complicated if the Biden Administration continues to pursue limits on mining public land, Gonin said.

Combining the two competing companies also led to some culture shock, which Gonin said was inevitable.

“Many people will tell you that it is very good … and there will be other people who will say, ‘No, we are not happy…’” Gonin said. “At the end of the day, those are just opinions.”

That manifests in how some employees have expressed discontent about the NGM dress code, including wearing a yellow, long-sleeved reflective shirt.

“It’s fair to say we’re trying to find our own identity as NGM, and trying to not be either Barrick or Newmont,” Evans said. “We’re NGM now, and part of that is wearing the yellow shirts.”

At the Carlin Operations, NGM has laid down ground rules including not talking about legacy Barrick or legacy Newmont.

“One team. One mission,” Gonin said. “To me it means everyone is focused on the same goal. It doesn’t matter if you are the janitor or the new-hire engineer that is fresh out of school or the new-hire truck driver or the CEO of the company — we are all focused on the same goal, and that is to be a long-term, very efficient mining company. That means we take care of the environment. We take care of our community.”

