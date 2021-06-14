Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Elko Mining Expo an industry 'reunion'
Mining

Elko Mining Expo an industry 'reunion'

Companies from around the world sent team members to the expo to engage face-to-face and show off their products in person at one of the first major networking events for mining since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

+7
Mine reclamation heals past, preserves future
Mining

Mine reclamation heals past, preserves future

Nevada is seeing an uptick in mine and exploration projects for minerals. The state issued 261 reclamation permits in the first quarter of 2021. State law requires every one of those projects to reclaim any disturbed land when operations cease.