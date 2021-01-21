Order coming soon on mine tax issue

ELKO – A district court order on whether the Nevada Legislature can move forward with efforts to raise taxes on the mining industry could come out yet this week or early next week, said Deputy Elko County District Attorney Rand Greenburg.

The order “would stop bills from going forward, unless there is an appeal to the Supreme Court. If there is an appeal to the Supreme Court the bills could go forward, until there is a final decision by the Supreme Court,” he said Wednesday.

“The Supreme Court decision would be final and would result in stopping the bills or would grant the Legislature the ability to pass the bills,” Greenburg said in an email after his report earlier in the day to Elko County Commissioners.

Commissioners informally agreed they want Nevada lawmakers to better understand how important the mining industry is to Elko County’s economy.

Jon Karr, chairman of the commissioners, said he wants to invite state lawmakers from Las Vegas to come to Elko “to see what our livelihood is and if they want to impact it.”