Orla Mining Ltd., which owns the South Railroad Project in Nevada, reported adjusted net income of $11.4 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter and said exploration drilling is expected to begin in the second quarter at South Railroad.

The Vancouver-based company stated that the exploration objectives this year at South Railroad south of Carlin are to upgrade and grow resources at satellite deposits and drill test multiple targets for a new discovery. Orla expects to spend $10 million there this year, according to the earnings presentation.

Orla acquired South Railroad when it acquired Gold Standard Ventures in August 2022, and the company is pursuing permitting with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for mine development at the project site.

Orla’s adjusted net income compared with $19.8 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter of last year, and net income was $13.2 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with $18.8 million, or 8 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter. The cash balance was $83.8 million at the end of the first quarter.

“The company transitioned seamlessly into 2023 with another consistent quarter with strong cash margins,” said Jason Simpson, president and chief executive officer in the May 11 earnings announcement. “We remain committed to all our stakeholders, including our local communities and host governments.”

The company’s gold production in the first quarter totaled 25,910 ounces from the Camino Rojo Mine in Mexico, Orla’s only producing mine, at all-in sustaining costs of $693 per ounce, compared with production of 23,031 ounces in the first quarter of 2022.

Ora declared commercial production at Camino Rojo in April 2022 after 16 months of construction, and the company said the low all-in sustaining costs in the first quarter were attributable to mining less waste tons, lower blasting costs, lower maintenance costs and lower reagent costs.

The company is awaiting approval of permit amendments to access certain areas of the open pit.

Orla said it was on track to meet guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 gold ounces this year at all-in sustaining costs of $750 to $850 per ounce sold.

In addition to South Railroad, Orla’s other exploration program is Cerro Quema in Panama, where the company said this year’s exploration is following up on encouraging results at La Pekona and La Priesta regional copper and gold targets in 2022.

Exploration will be concentrated in the first half of this year and exploration and operative activities will be reduced in Panama in the second half of this year, Orla reported.

Orla also reported Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.’s partial exercise of its top-up right in the quarter, which means the company has subscribed for nearly 3.99 million common shares at price of $6.27 in Canadian dollars per share or $25 million in Canadian dollars, or $18.45 million U.S.

The investment increases Agnico Eagle’s ownership of Orca from 7.65% to 8.82% on a non-diluted basis, according to the earnings release.

The company explained that in accordance with an investor rights agreement, Agnico Eagle’s top-up right was triggered when its percentage ownership of the company’s shares was diluted by at least 1% due to Orla’s exercise or settlement or convertible securities.