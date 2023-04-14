VANCOUVER – Orla Mining Ltd., which owns the South Railroad Project in Nevada, reported first-quarter gold production from its Camino Rojo Oxide Mine in Mexico of 25,910 ounces.

Camino Rojo is the company’s only producing mine, but Orla is planning to develop the South Railroad site south of Carlin into an open pit mining operation and owns the Cerro Quema Project in Panama.

“The operations are performing to plan, and the company remains on track to meet 2023 annual gold production guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces,” Ola stated in its announcement.

The company also reported on April 13 that it has a cash position of $83.8 million, after making its first planned income tax payment, including the special mining duty tax, in Mexico of $29.1 million related to the 2022 fiscal year.

Orla completed the commissioning and ramp-up of Camino Rojo on April 1, 2022, and the company acquired Gold Standard Ventures Corp. and its South Railroad Project in 2022.

Orla plans to release its earnings report on May 12.