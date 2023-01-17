Orla reports gold production

VANCOUVER – Orla Mining Ltd., which owns the South Railroad Project in Elko County, reported the company’s only producing mine, Camino Rojo in Mexico, produced 32,017 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and 109,596 ounces for the year 2022.

The production from Camino Rojo was at the high end of guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold for the year, and all-in sustaining costs were also within the guidance range of $600 to $700 per ounce, according to the Jan. 16 announcement.

Jason Simpson, president and chief executive officer of Orla Mining, said that 2022 “was a defining year for Orla as we made the successful transition from developer to producer. In 2023, cash generation from the high-margin Camino Rojo Mine will be invested into our prospective growth pipeline, the local communities, paying taxes, and strengthening our balance sheet to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

For the year 2023, Orla is expecting gold production of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $750 to $850 per ounce, and Camino Rojo’s operating costs are forecast at roughly $65 million for 2023.

Orla also stated that exploration costs are expected to be $35 million in 2023, including at South Railroad on the Carlin Trend.

The company reported that exploration at South Railroad will focus on upgrading and increasing oxide resources at satellite deposits and drill testing multiple exploration targets, with most of the work slated for the second half of the year.

The 2022 feasibility study for South Railroad contemplates open pit mining from the Dark Star and Pinion gold deposits, and the mine is designed as an open pit operation with one year of pre-production and eight years of subsequent mining, according to Orla’s website.

The study looks at South Railroad as a run-of-mine operation, with ore processed on a leach pad. Permitting is under way.

Orla acquired South Railroad in its acquisition of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. The stock transaction closed on Aug. 12 of last year and included Gold Standard’s Lewis Project land package on the Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada.

Orla also will be exploring at Camino Rofo, spending roughly $22 million of the $35 million there, and there will be drilling at Cerro Quema in Panama mainly in the dry season of early 2023.

The company reported it ended 2022 with a cash position of $96.6 million, a net increase of $7.5 million in the fourth quarter and further financial details with come with the release of the fourth-quarter and year-end earnings report and a conference call on March 17.