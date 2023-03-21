Orla Mining Ltd. reported adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $20.7 million or 7 cents per share, and for the full year were $57.1 million or 21 cents per share.

The year 2022 was significant for Orla because they had their first commercial gold production at the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine in Mexico on April 1, 2022. The company said the commission and ramp-up of Camino Rojo was completed on time and under budget. Also, in August 2022 Orla completed the acquisition of Gold Standard, the owner of the South Railroad Project in Elko County, Nevada.

“2022 was a monumental year for Orla as we transitioned to a cash flowing gold producer,” said Jason Simpson, president and chief executive officer of Orla. “The strong cash flows from Camino Rojo will provide a foundation to build upon. Our rich pipeline of exploration and development assets, which we are aggressively advancing, will be critical in growing the company and increasing value for shareholders.”

The company’s net income for the fourth quarter was $18.7 million or 6 cents per share, which included $5.6 million in expensed exploration and development costs across the portfolio. Net income for the full year 2022 was $45.8 million or 17 cents per share, which included $18.9 million in expensed exploration and development costs.

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital during the fourth quarter and for the full year 2022 were $55.1 million and $111.1 million, respectively. Free cash flow during the fourth quarter and for the full year 2022 totaled $11.6 million and $82.0 million, respectively.

Orla’s had a cash balance of $96.3 million and net debt of $49.5 million on Dec. 31, 2022.

The company said it expects to repay $45 million in debt and other obligations in 2023. This includes $22.2 million related to principal repayments on the credit facility and $22.8 million as a final payment on a layback agreement.

Orla said it will also make increasing investments into its prospective exploration and development growth portfolio, enabled by the company’s strong financial position and continued high margin gold production.

Gold production during the fourth quarter was 32,017 ounces and total gold production for 2022 was 109,596 ounces, at the high end of the increased annual production guidance range of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces.

The company had all-in sustaining costs $634 per ounce of gold sold during the fourth quarter 2022, resulting in a full year 2022 AISC of $611 per ounce, at the low end of the guidance range of $600 to $700 per ounce.

Orla said a key reason the AISC was at the lower end of the guidance range is that they were mining softer ore than anticipated during the first year of operation at Camino Rojo, so less maintenance was required on the crushing, conveying and stacking systems. The company’s AISC guidance for 2023 is $750 to $850 per ounce of gold sold. The increased AISC is expected as the mine encounters more competent ore conditions. Also, the company anticipates moderate price inflation on key costs inputs including reagents, consumables, and labor.

Orla’s South Railroad Project in Elko County south of Carlin is a permitting-stage, open pit, heap leach project on the Carlin trend. A feasibility study on South Railroad was completed by Gold Standard, the previous owner, in February 2022.

South Railroad has now been integrated into Orla’s growth plans. Key priorities for South Railroad include project permitting, review of project schedule including critical path activities, and assessment of current exploration supporting resource expansion.

After acquiring South Railroad Orla accelerated exploration activities on the large prospective land package. The company says South Railroad is a target-rich environment with multiple styles and zones of mineralization.

The immediate exploration objectives at South Railroad have been to upgrade current resources and define new potential resources through infill and step out drilling. Orla has reported that drill results so far have been significant, and resource updates are expected in 2023.

In Mexico, during the 2022 directional drill program at Camino Rojo Sulphide, drilling continued to intercept wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization. In its regional exploration program, Orla completed its first diamond drill core hole outside Camino Rojo in 2022. The team is targeting new discoveries on Orla’s large regional land package.

In Panama, Orla has been doing exploration drilling at Cerro Quema. The company says the 2023 exploration program will follow-up on the encouraging results generated at La Pelona and La Prieta regional targets in 2022.