Orogen explores to create royalties

Orogen Royalties Inc. plans to generate royalty portfolios from exploration projects in Nevada, Canada and Mexico from the merger of Renaissance Gold Corp. and Evrim Resources Corp., which created Orogen last summer.
Orogen generates projects “from scratch” and enters joint ventures with companies that can earn their way to 100% ownership, with Orogen retaining a royalty should a project reach production, said Dan Pace, vice president of exploration and based in Reno.
“Our goal is at some point to continue to explore on the revenue from royalties, without spending much of shareholders’ dollars,” he said.
The company also receives milestone payments from joint ventures, even without royalties.
One of the Nevada projects is Baby Doe in Esmeralda County, which Premier Gold planned to explore but will now be explored by the new i-80 Gold spinoff coming with the merger of Premier and Equinox Gold that is expected to be finalized in early March.
“I’m really excited to see i-80 advancing Baby Doe,” Pace said.
The spinoff will be in a two-stage earn-in, and if i-80 Gold reaches 100% ownership of Baby Doe, “we in turn will get a royalty,” he said.
The new i-80 Gold company can earn up to 100% ownership by making cash payments totaling $1 million and spending $10 million in exploration over an eight-year period. Orogen will have a 3% net smelter royalty on its Baby Doe claims and a 1% royalty on the nearby Mustang claims, according to Orogen.
The project is in the permitting stage now for exploration drilling, and Pace said the site has “key characteristics of the Silicon Project,” which AngloGold Ashanti is exploring near Beatty.
“Cleary, the most excitement is around the large royalty position we have in the Beatty district, which Anglo continues to advance aggressively with I believe five drill rigs spinning,” Pace said. “We’re optimistic about the drill results for Silicon. I know they are pretty keen advancing it.”
Renaissance Gold staked the property in 2015, assembled the land package and signed an option with AngloGold — which holds 100% of Silicon — with Orogen holding a royalty that could pay off if Silicon becomes a mine.
Silicon is roughly 6.5 miles from a series of open pits that made up the Bullfrog Mine. The Sterling Mine is in the area and Coeur Mining is exploring there, as well.
Pace said there is potential in this Beatty area for gold-bearing systems below the surface and new technology “allows geologists to improve their knowledge of systems.”
Another Nevada project is Maggie Creek, where Orogen has a joint venture with U.S. Gold, but that is in early stages. Orogen has another project that is near the Midas Mine in northern Elko County.
“We’ve been doing work in-house on the Jake Creek project that is directly west of Midas,” Pace said. “We’ve been looking at another Midas-type system. We are optimistic we will be able to get someone in there to drill some holes on that target soon.”
The company also holds a 1% royalty on South Roberts just northwest of Eureka near the McEwen operations, but there has been no production there yet.
Pace said Orogen has 20 exploration projects in Nevada, including three new projects that are available for joint venture partnership: one near Tonopah, one near Paradise Peak and another in the Cortez mining district.
The company files mining claims for “organic project generation” and acquires properties with potential, especially in areas where there are few drill holes, Pace said.
Orogen’s Ermitano West Project in Mexico could be in production in 2022, after COVID-19 restrictions slowed the work, Pace said. Ermitano West will be an underground mine operated by First Majestic Silver Corp., and Orogen has a 2% net smelter royalty there.
“We also have a drill program kicking off shortly on the Sarape project, an epithermal vein system in Sonoro, Mexico, in a partnership with Hochschilds, and in Canada, we are gearing up for another active exploration year, including some work on our Ball Creek project in the Golden Triangle,” Pace said.
The Golden Triangle is in British Columbia.
Renaissance and Evrim had talked about a merger for years, and Renaissance’s teams in Nevada and Evrim’s teams in Canada and Mexico “complement each other quite well,” said Pace, who was with Renaissance about 10 years before the merger.
“The advancement of Evrim’s Ermitano royalty toward production, along with the advancement of Renaissance’s Silicon project toward royalty creation triggered the decision to go ahead with the merger,” he said.
Pace was named vice president of exploration in January, replacing Dave Groves, who was retiring.
“We are excited that Dan has accepted this responsibility at Orogen,” said the company’s chief executive officer, Paddy Nicol.
Vancouver-based Evrim Resources was started as an exploration company in 2005. The current Orogen company created by Evrim and Renaissance is focused on creating royalties that Nicol said back in October is the “backbone of our business and provides our shareholders multiple opportunities for wealth creation.”
Renaissance Gold was created in 2010 when it was spun off during Fronteer Gold’s acquisition of AuEx Ventures that gave Fronteer 100% control of Long Canyon near Wells. Newmont acquired Fronteer, and Long Canyon is now part of Nevada Gold Mines, operated by Barrick Gold Corp.