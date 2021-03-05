Orogen explores to create royalties

The project is in the permitting stage now for exploration drilling, and Pace said the site has “key characteristics of the Silicon Project,” which AngloGold Ashanti is exploring near Beatty.

“Cleary, the most excitement is around the large royalty position we have in the Beatty district, which Anglo continues to advance aggressively with I believe five drill rigs spinning,” Pace said. “We’re optimistic about the drill results for Silicon. I know they are pretty keen advancing it.”

Renaissance Gold staked the property in 2015, assembled the land package and signed an option with AngloGold — which holds 100% of Silicon — with Orogen holding a royalty that could pay off if Silicon becomes a mine.

Silicon is roughly 6.5 miles from a series of open pits that made up the Bullfrog Mine. The Sterling Mine is in the area and Coeur Mining is exploring there, as well.

Pace said there is potential in this Beatty area for gold-bearing systems below the surface and new technology “allows geologists to improve their knowledge of systems.”

Another Nevada project is Maggie Creek, where Orogen has a joint venture with U.S. Gold, but that is in early stages. Orogen has another project that is near the Midas Mine in northern Elko County.