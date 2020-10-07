Paradine Mill nears completion

RADERSBURG, Mont.-- Winston Gold Corp. is nearing completion of its Paradine Mill, a company statement said Wednesday.
To date, 2,500 tons of mineralized rock from the company's ongoing bulk-sampling program at the Winston Gold Mine is at the Mill awaiting initial processing. The Paradine Mill is located just 35-miles by paved road from the company's wholly-owned Winston Gold project.
"We are pleased to report that after only 40 days of rehabilitation work, the Paradine mill upgrades are almost complete," CEO Murray Nye said in the statement. "We are now just waiting on the delivery and installation of a jaw crusher and a closed circuit cone crusher."
Support Local Journalism
The Paradine Mill is currently rated for a 150 ton-per-day operation, however there is room for expansion if necessary. A new lined settling pond has been constructed for tailings disposal with a 35,000-ton capacity and two additional ponds are being built.
Winston Gold has already stockpiled about 1300 tons of lower-grade bulk sample material. This represents mineralized rock that has been diluted with waste rock in the process of developing access to the main gold bearing vein structures. This material was sampled and has an average grade of about 0.1 oz per ton gold (3.43 g/t). Similarly, an additional 1200 tons of higher-grade bulk sample material is also on site. It returned an average grade of 0.2 opt (6.86 g/t) gold.
This material will be used to commission the new mill and verify earlier metallurgical recovery tests. Bureau Veritas previously performed gravity and flotation tests on selected drill core from the vein systems. The gravity circuit alone was able to recover 5.9 percent gold and 1.3 percent silver. Flotation of the gravity tailings recovered 86.7 percent gold and 85 percent silver and resulted in a combined gravity plus floatation recovery of 92.6 percent gold and 86.3 percent silver. Bureau Veritas stated that they believed that there was still room to improve that recovery rate.
All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the on-site sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. The samples are crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 gram gravimetric finish. Any assay averaging more than 0.1 opt gold is sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals in Reno Nevada for checks. Blank or certified reference materials are inserted randomly.
Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!