Paradine Mill nears completion

RADERSBURG, Mont.-- Winston Gold Corp. is nearing completion of its Paradine Mill, a company statement said Wednesday.

To date, 2,500 tons of mineralized rock from the company's ongoing bulk-sampling program at the Winston Gold Mine is at the Mill awaiting initial processing. The Paradine Mill is located just 35-miles by paved road from the company's wholly-owned Winston Gold project.

"We are pleased to report that after only 40 days of rehabilitation work, the Paradine mill upgrades are almost complete," CEO Murray Nye said in the statement. "We are now just waiting on the delivery and installation of a jaw crusher and a closed circuit cone crusher."

The Paradine Mill is currently rated for a 150 ton-per-day operation, however there is room for expansion if necessary. A new lined settling pond has been constructed for tailings disposal with a 35,000-ton capacity and two additional ponds are being built.