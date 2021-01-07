Patriot Gold Corp. drilling at Windy Peak

LAS VEGAS— A drill rig and crew are on-site at Patriot Gold Corp.’s Windy Peak gold project near Fallon, Nevada thanks to a drilling program planned to test several gold targets.

This reverse-circulation drilling program follows a core drilling program executed by Patriot at Windy Peak in the autumn of 2018, and a reverse circulation drilling program executed by Patriot in the winter of 2019. Patriot's 100%-owned Windy Peak gold project is situated in a gold-producing region which hosts such deposits as the Paradise Peak and Rawhide.

Patriot is exploring its 100%-owned gold projects in Nevada, which include the Windy Peak gold project, Rainbow Mountain gold project, and Vernal gold project. Patriot owns a 3% royalty in the Moss Mine in Arizona, now in commercial production. Patriot also owns a 2% royalty in the Bruner gold project in Nevada.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0