John Oliver, Kinross’ Independent Board Chair since 2002, has announced that he will retire from his role as board chair effective Dec. 31. Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, a board member since 2005, has been appointed the new independent chair of Kinross, effective January.
Susan Elliott, minerals and geology program manager for the U.S. Forest Service, was recently awarded the Washington Office USDA Forest Service Minerals and Geology Management program’s Liz Mathews Award for Excellence for 2018. The award has not been given since 2009. Paul Johnson, minerals deputy director, presented the award to Elliot in Denver. He said Elliott has demonstrated exemplary leadership and contributed significantly to the minerals and geology program, providing leadership and technical expertise from the Forest on up to the Washington Office. She has also been instrumental in shaping the success of the largest locatable minerals program located on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Premier Gold Mines Ltd. announced the departure of Charlie Ronkos, executive vice president of development for the Americas, in a Nov. 14 press release. The company stated that it is thankful for his important input during the integration of the Mercedes Mine and his exploration efforts over the past two years.
The Girl Scouts TRIUMPHANT: Celebrating Women in Leadership STEM award went to Ruby B. Johnson of Elko, a mining engineer and founder and editorial director of STEMher by Ruby B. Johnson Magazine and the When You Believe Foundation. Johnson is a mining engineer for the U.S. Forest Service and reviews exploration and mining reclamation bonds for the agency, as well as doing bond releases. She reviews National Environmental Policy Act documents for forest- and region-wide mine projects and serves as mining specialist and administrative record-keeper for several mining and reclamation projects in the forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.