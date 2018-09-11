The Nevada Mining Association recognized Melissa Harmon, general manager of Newmont Mining’s Twin Creeks Mine, and Billie Crapo, CEO of the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce, during the 27th annual Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon in Reno on May 25. NvMA nominated Harmon and Crapo for their outstanding leadership and dedication to Nevada mining.
A flatbed truck transported the casket of Lucille Maga of Maga Trucking & Repair Inc. for services held July 27 in Winnemucca. Maga, who died July 20 at the age of 75, was still an active part of the trucking company that serves the mining and construction industries in Nevada and 11 other states. Among the truck-repair shops are ones in Elko, Carlin and Battle Mountain. According to an obituary in Winnemucca Publishing, Maga “remained the rock of the business with her intelligent, business savvy ways until her unexpected passing.”
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development appointed Joel Lenz to the position of mining industry specialist in early July. Lenz has more than 38 years of experience in the mining industry, including leadership positions at Newmont Mining Corp. He is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, with a degree in metallurgical engineering. Read more about Lenz on Page 48.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned. The Associated Press reported that Pruitt expressed no regrets and said in his resignation letter that “unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.” President Donald Trump said the administrator “did an outstanding job” and resigned of his own accord. Pruitt faced ethics investigations for security spending, first-class flights and a questionable condo lease. He will be replaced by acting administrator Andrew Wheeler. A Senate vote would be required if he is nominated to lead the agency permanently. Wheeler is a former coal lobbyist.
An Australian citizen and former executive of the mining giant Rio Tinto was released from prison in Shanghai on July 4 after serving a sentence on corruption charges, the Chinese foreign ministry said. The Associated Press reported that Stern Hu had been given a 10-year sentence after being convicted of accepting bribes and stealing trade secrets in 2010. The case strained ties between Australia and its largest trading partner, China, whose legal system is often criticized for a lack of transparency and due process. Hu’s sentence was reduced because of good behavior. Hu led Rio Tinto’s iron ore operations in China before he and three Chinese colleagues were arrested in 2009.
Richard Wilson was appointed president and CEO of LiCo Energy Metals Inc. effective July 1. He replaces Tim Fernback, who resigned for personal reasons. Wilson previously served as director, president and CEO of the company. He previously served in leadership roles with Regent Ventures Ltd. and Nevada Energy Metals Inc. LiCo Energy Metals is a Canada-based exploration company focused on exploration of minerals for the manufacture of lithium ion batteries, and has an option to acquire interests in lithium projects in Nevada.
Midas Gold Corp. announced that it appointed Brad Doores to its board of directors, replacing Michael Bogert, who has stepped down from the board in a planned transition to working more closely with the company on permitting-related matters.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. announced June 26 that John W. Seaberg has joined its board of directors as executive chairman. Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company in the process of permitting the Grassy Mountain Gold Project in Oregon.
McEwen Mining Inc. announced the appointment of Chris Stewart, P.Eng., as the president and chief operating officer, effective Sept. 1. He replaces Xavier Ochoa, who resigned as of July 13 to pursue an opportunity closer to his home and family in South America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.