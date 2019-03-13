Newmont Mining Corp. announced Feb. 4 that Rob Atkinson will succeed Tom Palmer as executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective June 1. Tom Palmer, currently president and chief operating officer, will remain president until he succeeds Gary Goldberg to become president and chief executive officer. Last month, Newmont announced that Goldberg will retire in the fourth quarter. Atkinson has held a variety of roles leading operations and business improvement efforts in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Most recently, he served as head of productivity and technical support for Rio Tinto.
Michael Brown has been named director of the Department of Business & Industry in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s administration. Brown recently retired from his position as president of Barrick U.S.A., the American subsidiary of the world’s largest gold mining company. Brown began his 24-year career at Barrick Gold Corp. in 1994 as vice president of U.S. public affairs before being named president in 2016. Prior, Brown served for eight years at the U.S. Department of the Treasury in the Reagan Administration followed by six years as vice president of government affairs at the Gold Institute in Washington, D.C.
Coeur Mining Inc. has announced that the company’s board of directors appointed Thomas S. Whelan as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. He will succeed Peter C. Mitchell, who has served as SVP and CFO since 2013. Most recently, Whelan was CFO of Arizona Mining and possesses an extensive background in accounting, capital markets, risk management, financial planning, tax, management and strategy, along with a deep knowledge of the metals and mining industry. Coeur also announced that the board appointed Terry F.D. Smith as senior vice president of operations. Smith was previously vice president of North American Operations and recently replaced Frank L. Hanagarne Jr. as principal operating officer of the company.
Richard J. “Dick” Ames, born May 4, 1929, passed away Jan. 30, 2019, leaving an enduring impact that will echo for generations through his family, business, and community. As founder of Ames Construction, Ames was a driving force to a multitude of successful construction projects in the commercial, energy, transportation, mining, rail and water and wastewater industry sectors.
