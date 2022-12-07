Peter Richardson: Working with a great team at NGM

Peter Richardson arrived in Elko on July 31 to start learning the ropes as the incoming executive managing director of Nevada Gold Mines. He worked with Greg Walker, who has been the executive managing director of NGM since the joint venture between Barrick and Newmont was launched in July 2019. Walker is retiring at the end of 2022.

On Oct. 3, after a little over two months with NGM, Richardson stepped into his new role as executive managing director. He visited with Mining the West two days into the job.

“I’ve had a great opportunity over the last two months to onboard,” Richardson said. “I’ve had a plan that I followed. I’ve been out visiting all the sites, getting to know the sites, meeting people, and understanding the culture at NGM. That’s been really good.

“I’ve also had the opportunity to participate in meetings both internal and external to meet people and to learn. I still have a lot to learn and understand, but I know that will come. I’ve learned a lot over these two months. It’s been a great opportunity to be able to do that, and at the same time have Greg lead the business.

“Greg is still with NGM. He’s working on specific projects both for NGM and for Barrick until he retires at the end of the year.

“We’ve been working together these two months, discussing a lot of things and sharing and talking over things. We’re aligned on most things, so that’s really good. And then he’s there supporting me as long as he’s here. So it’s great. I have an extra coach next to me.

“We also have a great team here. I’m really thankful that there’s a great team helping me, and I rely a lot on them, and will in the future as well.

“It’s not a one-man band, it’s a team. I’m grateful to have a really good, experienced and proud team.”

Richardson and his wife moved to Elko from Toronto, and he said they enjoy the area.

“We’ve experienced a lot since we’ve been here. We’ve done a lot of hiking. We’ve been out to the different communities. I went out to the movies, been out to different restaurants, and made friends. Everyone we meet is very helpful and friendly. So, it’s great, and welcoming.”

“We just love the scenery, just love that you can see for so far.”

“I’ve been out in nature, and I’d love to continue doing that. I like skiing, so I’ll be going skiing, here or Utah, wherever it takes me.”

Having lived in northern Sweden and in Toronto, they are used to cold weather. Richardson said he thinks it may be windier in northern Nevada than they are used to, however.

“But I’m an old sailor, so I like winds as well, so no problem with that.”

Richardson was born in Sweden and lived there to age 6, and then his family moved abroad. He lived in Brazil for four years, and then his family moved to the U.S. He went to fifth grade through his freshman year in high school in Albany, New York.

“That was a good experience.”

His family then moved back to Sweden, where he finished high school and then went to university. He studied process metallurgy with a specialization in mineral processing.

Richardson started working for Swedish mining company Boliden in 1994. He started out in mineral processing and after about a year he moved into operations and then progressed through various positions.

He became general manager of Boliden’s Aitik Mine in northern Sweden in 2006. Aitik is Sweden’s largest open pit copper and gold mine. After about four years, Richardson went to Boliden’s Garpenberg Mine, an underground zinc mine which is Sweden’s oldest mining area still in operation. He ran a big expansion project there, building an underground mine and a concentrator.

For his last year and a half with the company, Richardson was Boliden’s director of business development.

After 21 years with Boliden, in 2015 Richardson got the opportunity to move to the United States to become the general manger of Lundin Mining’s Eagle Mine, a nickel and copper underground mine in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. After two years there, he became COO of Lundin Mining in 2017, and he and his wife moved to Toronto in 2018.

Richardson said a key focus for him at Nevada Gold Mines is safety.

“I’ll continue improving our safety results, our safety culture and behavior. That’s really important for me.”

After arriving in Elko Richardson went through the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s five-day safety training. After that class, other new NGM employees who were in the class with him went on to NGM’s new training mine program. This new training program got started in August, with training sites for underground and surface mining and for process operations.

Richardson said that along with training, it is important to continually cultivate a culture of safety.

“We just performed a safety culture survey with an external company,” Richardson said. “We asked all our employees a number of questions on safety and how safety is perceived and how we follow rules.”

“We’re expecting the results from that survey in a couple of weeks and then we’ll sit down with our safety team and operational sites leadership, and go through and see what is good and continue with that, and what are things that we can improve to make things even better.

“So we’re creating action plans to improve even further. There’s always a continuous program now.

“Safety is about our people, it’s about caring. At the end of the day we all want to go home safe. So it’s about that. Making sure that everyone is safe. I’m safe, you’re safe, and our friends and colleagues are safe.

“It’s fundamental to what we do, first and foremost.”

Richardson said that second to the focus on safety, he’ll be work on ensuring that NGM meets its goals in planning, production and exploration.

“We’ll continue making good plans and then executing according to our plans. I’ll make sure that we deliver what we said that we’re going to deliver.”

“We need to deliver on our promises. At the same time, we need to plan and continue developing into the future.

“We have a life of mine, but we always want to extend that, to make sure that we can provide good working opportunities for people in the future in this area and for this company. That’s also part of my mandate is to make sure that we continue working, continue delivering.

“We have a number of projects ongoing. We continue to drill and explore in the area, because we want to be here. We’ve been here many years, and we want to continue to be here.

“We’re investing in our future in that way. The first part is exploration, to find something, and then you have to do a study to prove it financially viable and then eventually get it permitted and build the project.”

Richardson said he is looking forward to the future of NGM.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to continuing working here. We’ve been here two months and I’ve experienced a lot and I’ve learned a lot and met a lot of great people. And I’ll do my part to help continue Nevada Gold Mines’ success.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to.”￼