Photo contest: 'Macro' Mining

Enter for a chance to have your photo published in the spring 2019 issue of Mining Quarterly!
Mining is known for its big things, but those big things look different close up. Put on your macro lens or just zoom in on an aspect of the industry for this quarter’s contest on the theme "macro" mining.
